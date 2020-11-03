For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Nov 2020 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

MUMBAI: What divorce?

Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end their marriage, the Grammy winner, 28, submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce from the Migos star, E! News confirmed.

"I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed," Offset's attorney tells E! News. "My firm and I have always been an advocate for helping fathers protect what's most important to them—their families and their children. That was no different here. We remain in Offset's corner and in support of him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support."

Back in September, Cardi filed court docs, obtained by E! News, in which she said her marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

At the time, the mom of 2-year-old old daughter Kulture also asked for child support from Offset, 28, and, according to the docs, hoped the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."

However, just weeks after the filing, the on-again, off-again duo-they secretly wed in Sept. 2017-sparked reconciliation rumors while celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas. "They aren't back together but it's just a matter of time," a source told E! News after their PDA-filled weekend. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back."

Amid the speculation online, Cardi took to social media to share one of the NSFW reasons why she's back together with Offset. "It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said in an Oct. 13 Instagram Live. "And it's really hard to have no dick."

Cardi also acknowledged that what she and Offset have is as "dysfunctional" as any other relationship but noted that their romance is just "more public."

Indeed, the couple's ups and downs have often been put into the spotlight. In Dec. 2018, Cardi announced their split after just after one year of marriage. "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know," she said on social media at the time. "It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yah."

In Jan. 2019, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were "working things out."

Now, it's safe to say they're doing the same once more.

