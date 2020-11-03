Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are still looking for a 'baby boys' name

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions. RJ Anmol posted a note that read, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you." He added, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome..." Later, Amrita Rao shared the same post on her Instagram profile.
Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more
MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura launched her latest festive song “Khoobsurat”, which gives positivity and creates a cheerful...read more
MUMBAI: Carrying forward the legacy from her Nadiadwala grandfather, father and combining the successes of Morani family into which she got married...read more
MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album. Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal...read more
MUMBAI: 25-year-old Singaporean hip hop artiste Yung Raja expressed the biggest challenge he faced during the lockdown period. “Finding the spark to...read more