Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are still looking for a 'baby boys' name

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions. RJ Anmol posted a note that read, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you." He added, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome..." Later, Amrita Rao shared the same post on her Instagram profile.

Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".