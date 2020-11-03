For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Nov 2020 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are still looking for a 'baby boys' name

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol who welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday, shared super cute posts on their respective social media accounts on Monday. In the post, the couple also asked their Instafam for baby name suggestions. RJ Anmol posted a note that read, "Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you." He added, "As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome..." Later, Amrita Rao shared the same post on her Instagram profile.



View this post on Instagram


@amrita_rao_insta

A post shared by RJ Anmol (@rjanmol27) on

Speaking about being a father RJ Anmol had said in an interview to indianexpress.com that he and Amrita would welcome the child as their friend. "There are no preconceived ideas. However, I think I am still a child and so is Amrita, therefore the kid will be a new friend addition in the family".

Tags
actress Amrita Rao husband RJ Anmol music
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2020

Taylor Swift fans made "Taylor Is Free" trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: This is a new era for Taylor Swift and Swifties everywhere.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

RJ Anmol and Actress Amrita Rao blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI: Actress Amrita Rao and her husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

MUMBAI: What divorce? Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end their marriage, the Grammy winner, 28, submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce from the Migos star, E! News confirmed.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Rap culture in India is bigger than what people think: Yung Raja

MUMBAI: 25-year-old Singaporean hip hop artiste Yung Raja expressed the biggest challenge he faced during the lockdown period.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Fans are excited about Rihanna’s new album

MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Aabha Hanjura's 'Khoobsurat' is a perfect track for the festive season!

MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura launched her latest festive song “Khoobsurat”, which gives positivity and creates a cheerful...read more

2
Lucky Nadiadwala Morani Productions presents film 'Sayonee'- a musical action thriller

MUMBAI: Carrying forward the legacy from her Nadiadwala grandfather, father and combining the successes of Morani family into which she got married...read more

3
Fans are excited about Rihanna’s new album

MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album. Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It...read more

4
Liam Payne's son 'plays dress-up all the time'

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal...read more

5
Rap culture in India is bigger than what people think: Yung Raja

MUMBAI: 25-year-old Singaporean hip hop artiste Yung Raja expressed the biggest challenge he faced during the lockdown period. “Finding the spark to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group