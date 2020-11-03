Aabha Hanjura's 'Khoobsurat' is a perfect track for the festive season!

MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura launched her latest festive song “Khoobsurat”, which gives positivity and creates a cheerful environment. The beautiful song was composed and written by Aabha with the theme of the classic message ‘Its A Beautiful World’.

The track gives the message of optimism and positivity even in these dark times, happiness is a choice and we should find our happiness in ourselves. A very happy song, that celebrates the beauty in the world. “It also has my signature Kashmiri sound, playful Kashmiri folk poetry which carries the same meaning”, said the composer.

Watch here:

“Khoobsurat” is created with a fusion of unique folk instruments such as Banjo, Ukulele that are punctuated happily with accents of santoor and the upbeat tabla to create a delightful tune that's bound to make you play this song on loop.

The singer expressed the latest track is a reflection of who she is and how she sees the world, elaborating on the same, “There’s a lot of negativity that surrounds us and with the environment people have become more pessimistic than optimistic. Social media is also a big chaos that has divided the world into two. Moreover, with the pandemic the people have become extra burdened than usual, bitter hearts and unhappy minds. Gradually people have now stopped to seek happiness”.

Eclectic folk-pop band Sufistication has now been performing for 7 years, the band’s music is inspired from folk and sufi music. They have broken all the stereotypes and stormed through the charts with their viral track “Hukus Bukus” which made its way into the famous web series “The Family Man” and has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. They don’t really put themselves into one box as a band, they also do a lot of different kinds of music. Currently they have been working on an EP for folk and pop music, so amid the lockdown they have been spending more of their time writing and recording music.

Aabha had a balanced life, she spent a lot of time with families and like everybody else she has also turned herself into a chef. The singer has been reflecting into her life, writing frequently and finishing her pending works.

“I’m experimenting with more languages”, she concluded.