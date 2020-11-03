For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Nov 2020 16:50 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Aabha Hanjura's 'Khoobsurat' is a perfect track for the festive season!

MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura launched her latest festive song “Khoobsurat”, which gives positivity and creates a cheerful environment. The beautiful song was composed and written by Aabha with the theme of the classic message ‘Its A Beautiful World’.

The track gives the message of optimism and positivity even in these dark times, happiness is a choice and we should find our happiness in ourselves. A very happy song, that celebrates the beauty in the world. “It also has my signature Kashmiri sound, playful Kashmiri folk poetry which carries the same meaning”, said the composer.

Watch here:

“Khoobsurat” is created with a fusion of unique folk instruments such as Banjo, Ukulele that are punctuated happily with accents of santoor and the upbeat tabla to create a delightful tune that's bound to make you play this song on loop.

The singer expressed the latest track is a reflection of who she is and how she sees the world, elaborating on the same, “There’s a lot of negativity that surrounds us and with the environment people have become more pessimistic than optimistic. Social media is also a big chaos that has divided the world into two. Moreover, with the pandemic the people have become extra burdened than usual, bitter hearts and unhappy minds. Gradually people have now stopped to seek happiness”.

Eclectic folk-pop band Sufistication has now been performing for 7 years, the band’s music is inspired from folk and sufi music. They have broken all the stereotypes and stormed through the charts with their viral track “Hukus Bukus” which made its way into the famous web series “The Family Man” and has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. They don’t really put themselves into one box as a band, they also do a lot of different kinds of music. Currently they have been working on an EP for folk and pop music, so amid the lockdown they have been spending more of their time writing and recording music.

Aabha had a balanced life, she spent a lot of time with families and like everybody else she has also turned herself into a chef. The singer has been reflecting into her life, writing frequently and finishing her pending works.

“I’m experimenting with more languages”, she concluded.

Tags
Aabha Hanjura Sufistication Khoobsurat Singer
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2020

Cardi B officially calls off divorce from Offset

MUMBAI: What divorce? Cardi B just made it very clear that she and Offset are officially back together. Less than two months after she filed to end their marriage, the Grammy winner, 28, submitted legal documents to dismiss her divorce from the Migos star, E! News confirmed.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Liam Payne's son 'plays dress-up all the time'

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal clothes.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Fans are excited about Rihanna’s new album

MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Aditi Budhathoki roped in opposite Amaal Mallik for his pop debut 'Tu Mera Nahi'

MUMBAI: Internet sensation, supermodel and actress, Aditi Budhathoki will soon be seen opposite one of India's youngest hitmakers, Amaal Mallik in his upcoming pop debut, Tu Mera Nahi.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Why has Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account?

MUMBAI: Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account. Fans believe that the move may be the pre cursor to the release of new music, though some suggest it is to do with his last photo on the account.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lucky Nadiadwala Morani Productions presents film 'Sayonee'- a musical action thriller

MUMBAI: Carrying forward the legacy from her Nadiadwala grandfather, father and combining the successes of Morani family into which she got married...read more

2
Fans are excited about Rihanna’s new album

MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album. Back in 2016, Rihanna dropped her album Anti to plenty of critical acclaim. It...read more

3
Liam Payne's son 'plays dress-up all the time'

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne shared that his three-year-old boy Bear loves to play dress-up all the time and that the toddler is never really in normal...read more

4
Rap culture in India is bigger than what people think: Yung Raja

MUMBAI: 25-year-old Singaporean hip hop artiste Yung Raja expressed the biggest challenge he faced during the lockdown period. “Finding the spark to...read more

5
Stars show off their 2020 Halloween costumes at Kendall Jenner's birthday party with Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and more!

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled most big celebrity Halloween parties, but celebrities haven't given up on the holiday entirely—or...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group