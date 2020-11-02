The Weeknd dresses up as 'The Nutty Professor' for Halloween

MUMBAI: The Weeknd got into the Halloween spirit last night, dressing up as The Nutty Professor – see pictures below.
In a series of pictures and videos posted to Instagram, Abel Tesfaye puffed away on cigars and even danced along to his own music.
In one of the clips, Tesfaye, dressed as Eddie Murphy’s character from the iconic 1996 film, dances along to his own song ‘Too Late’ in the middle of a party.
See footage below:
