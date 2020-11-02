For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Nov 2020 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Offset teases Cardi B for 'lying' in her 'WAP' verse

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Megan The Stallion made Billboard Hot 100 history in August when they released the single “WAP” and its subsequent video. At the time, Billboard reported the song pulled in over 93 million streams in its inaugural week, crushing Ariana Grande’s previous record of 85.3 million for the song “7 Rings.”

But according to Cardi’s husband Offset, the Invasion Of Privacy artist isn’t telling the truth in the song when she raps, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean.” On Sunday (November 1), the Migos spitter shared an Instagram video of Cardi dressed in a bathrobe and pink house slippers, sweeping the floor with a broom.

“You need to stop lying on your songs,” he tells her. “She be lyin’. She cleans. Gots ta clean!” to which she says, “I’m gonna punch you in the head.”

He wrote in the caption, "LIAR."










Cardi and Offset were on the road to divorce in September when the Grammy Award-winning rapper filed paperwork with the Fulton County Superior Court. But the estranged couple ultimately reconciled at Cardi’s wild birthday celebration in Las Vegas in early October. During the festivities, Offset presented Cardi with a $330,000 Rolls-Royce and they shared an on-camera kiss.

The 28-year-old eventually addressed their reconciliation on Instagram Live, explaining, “When people be saying I be doing shit for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bitch. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n-gga up..I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.

“And it’s really hard to have no dick. I do like material things. What do you want me to do? The n-gga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday.”

Things seem to be going smoothly for the couple. On Halloween night (October 31), Cardi dressed up in an elaborate Medusa costume, while her hubby channeled Jim Carrey’s character in The Mask.

As for “WAP,” the line Offset is referring to appears in the first verse when Cardi spits, “Let’s roleplay, I’ll wear a disguise/I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage/Make it cream, make me scream/Out in public, make a scene/I don’t cook, I don’t clean/But let me tell you how I got this ring (Ayy, ayy).”

The video for the salacious yet controversial single has racked up over 270 million YouTube views. Check it out below.

