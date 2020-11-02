Darshan Raval opens up about drug allegation in music industry

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval who is famous for his impeccable and unmatched singing skills, has opened up about the drug allegation in Bollywood's music industry. He said that the people he has worked with are hard-working and believe in creating pure music.

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has triggered discussions around nepotism, discrimination, drug usage in Bollywood's film and music industry. There is a strong relation between Bollywood and controversies. Whether the topic is about nepotism, casting couch the Hindi film industry always takes the centre stage. Several media reports in the past claimed that the drug issue in the Hindi film industry was deep-rooted and many stars had confessed to taking the same and were addicted. Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, for allegedly supplying drugs to her boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

During an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, singer-songwriter Darshan Raval opened up about the prevalence of drug trafficking in the Hindi music industry. He said that the people he knows, have always been hard working.

"I think the people I know they have been working hard in the music industry. They make soul music. They are just involved in music and is soulful".

The singer further expressed his views on independent music, remixes, and recreations. He said, "Independent music is different. It is on what the artist wants to do and what his heart wants to do. Independent mei artist apni khud ki kahani likhta hai. Remixes are already great songs, we have recreated. It is like a ready hit song, usko back karna hai. I am not against remix or recreation. It is just a small phase which people are going to get bored because original khubsurat hai. Pehle pictures mei purane gane use hote thei. Abhi zyada hoh gaya hai. Independent music is growing in India".

Darshan's most popular song has been Saari Ki Saari. The actor revealed, "For me Sari Ki Sari is a very pure love song. There are a lot of love songs jaha ladki chali jati hai, ladke ka breakup hoh jata hai ya triangular love story. Sari Ki Sari as a brand, what came in Part 1 was for all the soldier's love story".

Talking about the reprised version titled, Sari Ki Sari 2.0 the singer said, that the song was for all the people who have been working during this difficult time of the pandemic. It was for all the people who helped everyone during difficult times. The song has also been crooned by Asees Kaur.