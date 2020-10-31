Tulsi Kumar's outfits in Tanhaai - a major highlight in the song!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has come a long way and after conquering it as a playback singer, is now a front runner in the independent music space.

Her next pop-rock single 'Tanhaai' treats fans to a new side of her personality that's very raw, real and uninhibited. The song written by Sayeed Quadri, is composed by Sachet-Parampara of Kabir Singh fame and 'Tanhaai' too expresses the same intensity and passion.

The music video takes audiences through a journey as Tulsi comes into her own and evolves as an artist. Since 'Tanhaai' has a rollercoaster of emotions from happy, sad, intense to performance oriented, the looks and outfits reflect the variety of emotions and moments in the song.

The song boasts of eight standout looks and Tulsi Kumar and the director Sneha Shetty Kohli brainstormed on ideas and curated individuals looks with stylist Jimmy. If that wasn't all, a few looks were personally designed and put together by Tulsi's stylist just for the music video.

Talking about the looks in 'Tanhaai' says Tulsi Kumar, "Since I've been living with this song for so many months, I already envisioned what the music video and the looks would be like. Sneha Shetty Kohli, my director and I, along with my stylist, worked on each look to ensure that they were synonymous with the story of 'Tanhaai'. From the clothes and the accesories, right down to the body art, each detail justifies the moments in the music video."

T-Series presents Tulsi Kumar's 'Tanhaai'. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the pop-rock ballad is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.