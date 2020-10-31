For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
31 Oct 2020

Romantic Music Video 'Yelelo' Shot In Philadelphia Released On YouTube

Kochi: An upbeat Tamil album titled 'Yelelo' composed by Jaiz John is released on YouTube through Muzik247's channel. The music video is striking for its peppy beats and the spirited choreography. Indian American singer Jai Matt and Alisha Thomas have rendered this romantic track. The lyrics are written by Jayakumar N (Tamil) and Jai Matt (English). The video was shot on the scenic outskirts of Philadelphia, avoiding the cityscapes. Directed by Jimika Mehta and Jai Matt, the cinematography and editing of the music video are done by Aiden Guynez.

To watch 'Yelelo':

