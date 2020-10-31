Rè makes grand debut with energy-infectious electronic single 'Stealing' featuring soothing vocals by Bow Man

MUMBAI: Rè makes his debut with his first single that is set to captivate the world. To wind down the year, the talented artist has released his first track, “Stealing” featuring Bow Man. The dance/pop crossover radiates uninhibited energy with ear-catching melodic instrumentation and a groovy, infectious beat. “Stealing” is a musical experience that listeners will not soon forget with its transcending sound design and feel-good vibes. The atmospheric instrumentation and vocals chops paired with the beat flawlessly work together to infuse energy into the listeners as the uplifting vocal guides the way. Bow Man’s vocals deliver soothing tones that bring comfort to one’s ears. The track was written during quarantine, as Rè’s focus was on couples that are struggling in a relationship during this lockdown. In collaboration with Bow Man, the artists create a track that brings hope and love to the table. This is the type of track that you would want to hear to make your day better, ten-fold. With a distinctive style, the Indian artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high octane music that supports the fact that he is set to make a strong impact on the music industry. This release is a testament to the superb production quality by the artist. “Stealing” is a playlist must-add as it is powerful and mesmerizing. The single is out on all digital stores since October 23rd.
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more
Kochi: An upbeat Tamil album titled 'Yelelo' composed by Jaiz John is released on YouTube through Muzik247's channel. The music video is striking for...read more
MUMBAI: Since their original releases, rising producers Moodshift, and Cannes-based producer/songwriter French Original have been hard at work in the...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez knows how much people are hurting nowadays and she wants to come to their aid in a big way, with a little help from a new friend...read more
MUMBAI: Multi platinum, globally recognised, Italian production trio Meduza have joined forces with chart-topping Irish star Dermot Kennedy on new...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist Danish Sabri feels critics play an important part in the career of an artiste because they motivate them to do their best...read more