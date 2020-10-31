For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Oct 2020 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Rè makes grand debut with energy-infectious electronic single 'Stealing' featuring soothing vocals by Bow Man

MUMBAI: Rè makes his debut with his first single that is set to captivate the world. To wind down the year, the talented artist has released his first track, “Stealing” featuring Bow Man. The dance/pop crossover radiates uninhibited energy with ear-catching melodic instrumentation and a groovy, infectious beat. “Stealing” is a musical experience that listeners will not soon forget with its transcending sound design and feel-good vibes. The atmospheric instrumentation and vocals chops paired with the beat flawlessly work together to infuse energy into the listeners as the uplifting vocal guides the way. Bow Man’s vocals deliver soothing tones that bring comfort to one’s ears. The track was written during quarantine, as Rè’s focus was on couples that are struggling in a relationship during this lockdown. In collaboration with Bow Man, the artists create a track that brings hope and love to the table. This is the type of track that you would want to hear to make your day better, ten-fold. With a distinctive style, the Indian artist maintains a fully charged arsenal of high octane music that supports the fact that he is set to make a strong impact on the music industry. This release is a testament to the superb production quality by the artist. “Stealing” is a playlist must-add as it is powerful and mesmerizing. The single is out on all digital stores since October 23rd.

