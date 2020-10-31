Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are crazy over Jonas Brothers' new track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ latest Christmas track, I Need You Christmas has left everyone gushing. While the fans are already loving the track and enjoying the pre-festive vibes, the song has also moved Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.
Priyanka Chopra (wife of Nick Jonas) and Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) seem to have really connected with the song. Both of them took to social media and shared their emotions regarding the audio version of I Need You Christmas.
Sharing the link of I Need You Christmas’ audio on Instagram Stories along with a childhood picture of Jonas Brothers, The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed #Holidays”.
Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also shared the song on Instagram Stories and wrote, “YES UGH YES, IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE.”
