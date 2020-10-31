For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2020 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are crazy over Jonas Brothers' new track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ latest Christmas track, I Need You Christmas has left everyone gushing. While the fans are already loving the track and enjoying the pre-festive vibes, the song has also moved Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra (wife of Nick Jonas) and Sophie Turner (wife of Joe Jonas) seem to have really connected with the song. Both of them took to social media and shared their emotions regarding the audio version of I Need You Christmas.

Sharing the link of I Need You Christmas’ audio on Instagram Stories along with a childhood picture of Jonas Brothers, The Sky Is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, “You guys are going to love this one. I’m obsessed #Holidays”.

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also shared the song on Instagram Stories and wrote, “YES UGH YES, IM NOT CRYING B**CH YOU ARE.”

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Sophie Turner Jonas Brothers New Christmas Track I need you Christmas
Related news
News | 31 Oct 2020

Jonas brother brings another new Christmas track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers are celebrating holiday cheer with a brand new song ‘I Need You Christmas’. On Friday, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas surprised fans by sharing identical posts on Instagram announcing the unexpected holiday surprise.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Joe Jonas recalls proposing to Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: It was three years ago that actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got engaged. Taking to Instagram Story, Joe posted a throwback picture of him planting a kiss on Sophie's head as she flaunts her engagement ring.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2020

Joe Jonas tattooed Sophie Turner‘s face on his neck

MUMBAI: You know what they say: If you love somebody, get a tattoo of their face. Joe Jonas shared a pic of his new ink, and fans are already speculating that it's an artsy image of his wife, Sophie Turner.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take daughter Willa out for a stroll around Los Angeles

MUMBAI: New parents Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, were spotted out for the second time this week with their infant daughter. The Game of Thrones star and the pop musician were seen taking two-month-old Willa out for a stroll around their home in Los Angeles on Friday.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2020

Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner impersonate Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas is no stranger to impersonating the Kardashians.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Plastik Funk debuts on Mantalo music to remix Max Lean & Lucas Butler feat Bonny Lauren's 'Taking Me Higher'!

MUMBAI: Clocking in millions of streams each month, Plastik Funk’s studio output has never been more prolific or in-demand as in 2020. From applauded...read more

2
Jonas brother brings another new Christmas track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers are celebrating holiday cheer with a brand new song ‘I Need You Christmas’. On Friday, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas surprised...read more

3
Avjeet Singh is all set to debut with romantic melody, Ik Vaari along with side TV actress Bhumika Gurung

MUMBAI: TV actress Bhumika Gurung and Mister Universe Tourism Ambassador 2018 Avjeet Singh are coming together for the first time and are coming up...read more

4
BENSON drops Club-Heater 'Designer Girl'

MUMBAI: Australian artist and producer BENSON has revealed a new club-driven single ‘Designer Girl’. Set for release on Friday, October 30th via...read more

5
Watch Selena Gomez and Kamala Harris chat about mental healthcare

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez knows how much people are hurting nowadays and she wants to come to their aid in a big way, with a little help from a new friend...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group