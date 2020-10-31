Plastik Funk debuts on Mantalo music to remix Max Lean & Lucas Butler feat Bonny Lauren's 'Taking Me Higher'!

MUMBAI: Clocking in millions of streams each month, Plastik Funk’s studio output has never been more prolific or in-demand as in 2020. From applauded collaborations with NERVO and Tim Robinson on ‘Dare Me’, over to debut releases on Don Diablo’s Hexagon with Inpetto’s edit of ‘Push It’ and a huge Spinnin’ release with Firebeatz – ‘High Enough’ – that has seen support usher in from the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta and Afrojack; there is no stopping the magic.
Now, bringing his epic sounds to Robin Schulz’s Mentalo Music, Plastik Funk remixes Max Lean & Lucas Butler feat Bonny Lauren’s 'Taking Me Higher' into a huge slice of deeper and funking house. Instilling build-ups of skittering synth that layers with lush melodies and key-driven breakdowns that allows Bonny Lauren’s vocal to sore, Plastik Funk spins the spacious and sensory original into a prime party weapon.
Straddling both tech-leaning house and deeper swathes in its fusion of elements that builds into an Autumn heater, chopped n screwed and sure to get hips moving, Max Lean & Lucas Butler feat Bonny Lauren - 'Taking Me Higher' (Plastik Funk remix) is out now via Mentalo Music/ Spinnin’!
