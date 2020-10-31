Jonas brother brings another new Christmas track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers are celebrating holiday cheer with a brand new song ‘I Need You Christmas’.
On Friday, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas surprised fans by sharing identical posts on Instagram announcing the unexpected holiday surprise.
With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to... the Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times. For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much! #INeedYouChristmas drops tonight at 12am ET / 9pm PT
“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” Jonas Brothers captioned the post.
In addition to a few throwback photos, the Jonas brothers also penned a heartwarming message behind the new holiday song.
“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled,” the brothers wrote.
“It brings us back to spending time with a family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”
‘I Need You Christmas,’ a new holiday ballad gives us classic Christmas vibes, with lyrics that recall hanging with friends by the fire, angels on treetops, and waiting in anticipation for Santa, reports Rolling Stone.
Last year, the Jonas Brothers dropped another Christmas song, ‘Like It’s Christmas.’
