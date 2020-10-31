Cross-cultural band PREP drop their debut album

MUMBAI: Today, cross-cultural four-piece band PREP release their debut self-titled album on San Francisco based label, Bright Antenna Records. The ten-track album spans over 35 minutes and is a record tinged with pop, funk, soul, synths and much more. To accompany the release, PREP offer up romantic visuals for ‘Year’s Don’t Lie’ set perfectly within a hypnotic, cosmic background.

The foursome comprises of Grammy-nominated producer Dan Radclyffe, who was born in Brazil and raised in London with producer credits for the likes of; AlunaGeorge, Foxes & Chronixx. French drummer Guillaume Jambel has worked with George Fitzgerald, Odyssey & Kasabian whilst Welsh keys player Llywelyn Ap Myrddin has written works ranging from opera to solo piano and jazz. Last but not least, London vocalist & frontman Tom Havelock, who has written for the likes of Snakehips, Celeste, Anna Of The North amongst many more.

Having first started making music together in 2015, their sound has evolved into unrivalled, nonchalant music with style and finesse. Wintery tale ‘Turn The Music Up’ kicks the album off with its crisps drums layered with frontman Tom’s vivid storytelling lyrics. Welcoming us into PREP’s unique musical landscape, ‘Years Don’t Lie’ sits perfectly between present-day greatness and unrivalled nostalgia. Moving throughout the album you have their most recent single ‘Carrie’ which although at first is full of upbeat keys and a hopeful drumbeat, holds a hidden message of melancholy. Long-distance love affair ‘Pictures Of You’ follows with elements of funk, soul and whimsical pop whilst regretful love song ‘On and On’ has an unhappy ending. PREP round things off effortlessly with ‘Danny Came Up’, a song that is full of mischievous moments and dreamy breakdowns.

The band perfectly demonstrates the age-old idea that you can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends, PREP have created an honest bond that spills out into every element of their debut album proving they are here to stay.