For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2020 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Cross-cultural band PREP drop their debut album

MUMBAI: Today, cross-cultural four-piece band PREP release their debut self-titled album on San Francisco based label, Bright Antenna Records. The ten-track album spans over 35 minutes and is a record tinged with pop, funk, soul, synths and much more. To accompany the release, PREP offer up romantic visuals for ‘Year’s Don’t Lie’ set perfectly within a hypnotic, cosmic background.

The foursome comprises of Grammy-nominated producer Dan Radclyffe, who was born in Brazil and raised in London with producer credits for the likes of; AlunaGeorge, Foxes & Chronixx. French drummer Guillaume Jambel has worked with George Fitzgerald, Odyssey & Kasabian whilst Welsh keys player Llywelyn Ap Myrddin has written works ranging from opera to solo piano and jazz. Last but not least, London vocalist & frontman Tom Havelock, who has written for the likes of Snakehips, Celeste, Anna Of The North amongst many more.

Having first started making music together in 2015, their sound has evolved into unrivalled, nonchalant music with style and finesse. Wintery tale ‘Turn The Music Up’ kicks the album off with its crisps drums layered with frontman Tom’s vivid storytelling lyrics. Welcoming us into PREP’s unique musical landscape, ‘Years Don’t Lie’ sits perfectly between present-day greatness and unrivalled nostalgia. Moving throughout the album you have their most recent single ‘Carrie’ which although at first is full of upbeat keys and a hopeful drumbeat, holds a hidden message of melancholy. Long-distance love affair ‘Pictures Of You’ follows with elements of funk, soul and whimsical pop whilst regretful love song ‘On and On’ has an unhappy ending. PREP round things off effortlessly with ‘Danny Came Up’, a song that is full of mischievous moments and dreamy breakdowns.

The band perfectly demonstrates the age-old idea that you can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends, PREP have created an honest bond that spills out into every element of their debut album proving they are here to stay.

Tags
cross-cultural band album Singer
Related news
News | 31 Oct 2020

Moodshift & French original swap remix duties, taking on opposing singles 'History' & 'Chemisty'

MUMBAI: Since their original releases, rising producers Moodshift, and Cannes-based producer/songwriter French Original have been hard at work in the studio.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2020

Watch Selena Gomez and Kamala Harris chat about mental healthcare

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez knows how much people are hurting nowadays and she wants to come to their aid in a big way, with a little help from a new friend.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2020

Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions Album’ is about sex, love and moving on

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is ready for the world to relive her quarantine experience through her sixth studio album, Positions. Spoiler alert: it's definitely steamy.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ which drops in Feb 2021.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Laine Hardy named 'Taste of Country RISER'

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy knows a thing or two about tiny towns. The Season 17 American Idol winner from rural Livingston, La. (pop. 2,000) eased into the country’s consciousness two years ago with a quiet confidence, charming backstory and undeniable ability to hold an audience’s attention.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Moodshift & French original swap remix duties, taking on opposing singles 'History' & 'Chemisty'

MUMBAI: Since their original releases, rising producers Moodshift, and Cannes-based producer/songwriter French Original have been hard at work in the...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are crazy over Jonas Brothers' new track 'I Need You Christmas'

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ latest Christmas track, I Need You Christmas has left everyone gushing. While the...read more

3
BENSON drops Club-Heater 'Designer Girl'

MUMBAI: Australian artist and producer BENSON has revealed a new club-driven single ‘Designer Girl’. Set for release on Friday, October 30th via...read more

4
BTS unveil title of their lead single - "Life Goes On"

MUMBAI: Their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition) is coming out on November 20 SEOUL – October 31, 2020 – Global superstars BTS revealed the lead...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar's outfits in Tanhaai - a major highlight in the song!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has come a long way and after conquering it as a playback singer, is now a front runner in the independent music space. Her next...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group