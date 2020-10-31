For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Oct 2020 12:26

Avjeet Singh is all set to debut with romantic melody, Ik Vaari along with side TV actress Bhumika Gurung

MUMBAI: TV actress Bhumika Gurung and Mister Universe Tourism Ambassador 2018 Avjeet Singh are coming together for the first time and are coming up in a beautiful musical melody, Ik Vaari.

Ik Vaari is Avjeet Singh's debut in the world of music and acting too, and one of the most loved TV actress Bhumika Gurung who rose to fame with her lead character in Nimki Vidhayak is also part of the video. This new duo will be seen together taking romance to another level with a soulful song, Ik Vaari. The song has just been released, and fans have showered it with immense love and appreciation.

Bhumika already has a big fan following, and now after Avjeet's debut in Ik Vaari, he has become the crush of town! The song is already hitting people hard with its deep and alluring lyrics. Even the video made us fall in love with the song, kudos to our wonderful actors, Avjeet and Bhumika, producer Akshay Keerthi Raichurkar and co-producer Slash Productions, and the whole team of Ik Vaari. Guess we have got the much-needed love anthem with, Ik Vaari.

