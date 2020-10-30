For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2020 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

WizTheMc releases 'What About Now' EP

MUMBAI: Today, rising artist WizTheMc releases his latest EP What About Now? via 10K Projects/ Homemade Projects. His label debut, What About Now is an upbeat, eclectic collection of songs showcasing the newcomer’s versatility as a writer and his trademark sense of optimism. Born in South Africa, raised in Germany and currently based out of Toronto, the rapper and singer has always seen his music as boundary-less, blending together of the buoyancy of pop with the cleverness of rap and the quirky appeal of indie. Like his globe-trotting roots, WizTheMc’s What About Now cannot be defined into a simple category. Featuring his breakout hit, “For A Minute” (11.3M+ streams on Spotify), What About Now is the recent signee’s label debut and proves that he is a new artist to watch out for in 2021.

Born in Cape Town but raised in Germany, gifted in multiple languages and able to move between genres, from reflective hip-hop to the brightest iteration of pop, 21-year-old WizTheMc is poised to be a global superstar. His breakout single, “For a Minute,” was recorded during quarantine and has already been streamed millions of times. Built around an acoustic guitar loop, the self-produced track has a sweetly sung chorus and a rapped verse, encapsulating Wiz’s dynamic sensibility and skillset. “It’s such a vibe that you don’t realize it’s such a sexual song,” Wiz says. The experience gets deeper with repeated plays.

There’s an ease to Wiz’s latest material-he’s in the midst of recording an album right now-that elides the years of grinding and uncertainty that led him here, to a new deal with Elliot Grainge’s 10K Projects and Homemade Projects. Just days after completing high school in Germany, Wiz flew to Toronto, where he knew no one, to immerse himself in the city’s music scene. Though he initially wrote music in German, he realized he wanted to write in English, both because he wanted to reach more listeners and because he loves the possibilities of the language. Toronto seemed like a good bet-not unlike Germans, Canadians are known to be kind, not as imposing as, say, New Yorkers to a stranger. What was meant to be a short stay turned into a six-month-long trip. It made him realize how much opportunity is waiting for you, if you leave your comfort zone. “Being open can be the most important trait,” he says.

In Toronto, he sharpened his production skills and met close collaborators, like the producer and songwriter Jeff Hazin. Hazin is a crucial part of the team in this new chapter of Wiz’s career. His goal now is to showcase his abilities in full. “I want to change how people think about what a rapper can be. I started rapping on Tyga-type beats and now I’m making pop songs and still staying authentic. I want to have a catalogue where any person in the world could find at least one song to connect to on emotional and musical level.”

A perfect figure for a post-genre world of unbridled expression, Wiz is a globe-trotting singer-songwriter-rapper who learned how to make music with YouTube and who sees borders as arbitrary lines that are easily crossed. “I want people to think and live free,” he says, “and music helps us do that.”

TRACKLIST FOR WHAT ABOUT NOW
1 For A Minute
2 All My Friends Are Stoned
3 WhoWho
4 Circles
5 Lied
6 Say Hi
7 I Know

Tags
WizTheMc What About Now EP
Related news
News | 18 Sep 2020

WizTheMc releases new single 'WhoWho'

MUMBAI: WizTheMc releases his single “WhoWho,” out now via 10K Projects/Homemade Projects. His latest single shows the South African/German artist moving between singing and rapping as he talks unrequited love.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2020

WizTheMc releases music video for recent single 'Lied'

MUMBAI: Today, South African/German singer, songwriter, and rapper WizTheMc releases a music video for “Lied,” out now via 10K Projects/ Homemade Projects.

read more
News | 11 Aug 2020

BlareMob's newly launched EP 'No Brainer'

MUMBAI: BlareMob is all set to amplify our musical lexicon in electronic house music with their brand new EP, No Brainer. BlareMob, of Keshav Bhardwaj (aka Klipr) and Himanshu Chhabra fame, is a New Delhi-based electronic and EDM DJ/Producer group.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2020

Nikhil D'Souza dives back in time with latest EP 'Waqt'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza – the familiar voice behind several Bollywood hits, today released his independent Hindi EP ‘Waqt’. His third till date, this compilation comprises of four soulful tracks that are sure to take you down your own personal memory lane.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2020

Alt-pop trio STIIR release their new 5-track 'Club Soda' EP

MUMBAI: Amidst the turmoil of the last few weeks North London trio, STIIR are still celebrating the release of their new 5-track ‘Club Soda’ EP. At their core, Ruben, Benny, and Prem are a group of friends who want to make music and have a blast while doing so.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Payal Dev amid pandemic lockdown period: I am spending all my time with my family

MUMBAI: Looks like singer cum composer Payal Dev has made the best use of the lockdown period.In an interview with Radioandmusic.com the musician...read more

2
Behold the newness of Dolby on- new release lets users import their existing videos and sound recordings

Dolby On is a free iOS and Android application designed to make recording and livestreaming sound and video with unparalleled audio quality...read more

3
Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless...read more

4
India's favourite pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali adds another feather in her cap as she features on Femina’s Fabulous 50 list with the likes of Nita Ambani and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas!

MUMBAI: India’s pop princess, Dhvani Bhanushali, adds another feather to her hat as she features in Femina’s Fabulous 50 list. This Special issue...read more

5
Dutch genius CESQEAUX remixes David Guetta & Sia's 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Sia's latest epic collaboration ‘Let's Love' goes from strength to strength around the world, continuing to soar across...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group