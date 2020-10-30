Tulsi Kumar gets raw and real with 'Tanhaai'

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is on a career-high as the artist has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look forward to, during this challenging lockdown period. Acing the Pop music space in 2020 her recent collaborations like Tere Naal, Zara Thehro, Naam have garnered a lot of love from audiences. The popular singer now presents her new single ‘Tanhaai' a song very close to her heart that falls under the pop-rock genre. T-Series and composer duo Sachet - Parampara, who introduced the rock ballad songs to the industry with Bekhayali in Kabir Singh, bring another intense song Tanhaai in the same genre with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

This rock ballad that took 4 months to create treats audiences to a new side of Tulsi Kumar's personality. Raw, real, and filled with emotions, the music video featuring Tulsi and Zain Imam and directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, see Tulsi growing as an artist and a performer with an array of emotions that range from happy, sad to intense. The singer herself conceptualized the video and hence could relate to the character in the video and drew emotions from her own experiences as an artist. She indeed went through a prep session and attended workshops to be true to her character in the song. So apart from stellar vocals, audiences can expect a power-packed performance from Tulsi as a performer.

Tanhaai as a song is extremely close to Tulsi's heart as it relates to almost every situation in our lives, as we all go through problems at different stages and might feel lonely at a given point but even at our lowest we have to stay strong and positive as life is the best teacher and each moment is an opportunity ready to be utilized to its fullest potential. Talking about the song, Tulsi Kumar says, " Independent music gives an artist creative freedom to define oneself. I wanted to do a single which was in a very different and unique space, something soulful with touching lyrics but at the same time having a pop-rock vibe to it n relatable with today’s youth. Sachet-Parampara understood my vision and managed to make that happen with 'Tanhaai'.They both are extremely talented and our energy and vibe really matched so it was a great experience working on this song with them as a team."

She adds, "When you sing for a film you sing for a character but here in the independent music space, you are the character and you also have the freedom as an artist to be creative, in how and what you want to express through your music. Right from the time I decided to do this single, I had a thought process in my mind and visualization of the video. So right from its making, conceptualizing, to the actual filming, I was personally involved in every aspect along with my director Sneha Shetty Kohli which is why 'Tanhaai' is extremely close to my heart."

Composer duo Sachet – Parampara add, “Tanhaai has been a journey for us. Every song we do, we keep our hearts out on the creation and leave the rest to the audience to decide. We have presented Tulsi Kumar very differently in this song. As far as we know, all of us have never ever seen her in this rigorous rock avtaar ever before... It's been a wonderful learning experience and many ups and downs while composing this song. Along with the big vision of Bhushan Sir, beautiful lyrics by Sayeed Quadru Ji, smashing vocals by Tulsi Kumar and our music, we will make Tanhaai a milestone.”

Director Sneha Shetty Kohli says, “Needless to say I had a great time working with Tulsi. It’s always amazing to work with an artist who has a vision. My job was to transform her vision into something beautiful on screen for people to connect and Live the artists' mind for the 5 minutes they give us to watch our work. working on Tanhaai was also a new path for me as I am known for my hardcore commercial dance videos my earlier videos. Tanhaai is a soulful journey for every person who has every been in love.”

Bringing another intense song after Bekhayali, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar says, “The rock ballad genre is still very new and fresh in the Indian music scene and 'Tanhaai' will definitely make the genre more popular. The entire team of Sachet-Parampara, Tulsi, Sayeed Quadri, and Sneha have brought Tanhaai on life with their hard work and passion.”

T-Series presents Tulsi Kumar's fresh new single 'Tanhaai'. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the pop-rock song features Tulsi Kumar and Zain Imam. Composed by Sachet-Parampara with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, 'Tanhaai' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.