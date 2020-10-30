For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Oct 2020 17:37 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Singer Rhiti's love ballad single 'Chale Aao' will make you fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: 19-year-old singer Rhiti who was spotted on Instagram by composer Palaash Muchchal, has unleashed her first debut song of love ballad “Chale Aao”.

The music video was conceptualised and directed by Palaash Muchhal, featuring the talented actor, Nandish Singh Sandhu from "Super 30" and "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan" actress Charlie Chauhan. The romantic number was written by Palash Muchhal and Anmol Malik.

The singers new single is a mix track of English-Hindi, “Every language express feelings and emotions in its own unique way”. She wanted the Audience to experience the power of both the languages in conveying a very heart touching message, of longing and love. The Return of the one you love once again, hence, “ek baar aur chale aao” was created.

Watch here:

Excited about the release Rhiti adds, “It visually portrays a woman in love, who has lost her lover, due to their differences or changes in time. But the crux of the song is the desperation. We see the longing for his return, and at the end, the emotions of ‘ek baar aur chale aao, ek baar phir mujhe chaho’ reaches the heart and they are re-united, once again”.

She revealed that working with Pal Music label was beautiful. “It felt like a big family working together”. As a first timer, she was obviously nervous and hesitant, but with their understanding and support, she felt completely at ease.

All she did during the lockdown was Riyaaz, record and listen to songs with trying to learn more and be better.

“Let’s see what destiny has in store for me”, she concluded.

