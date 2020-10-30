Serbian Star REBLOK debuts on Heldeep Records with slamming 'PLAYER EP'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer REBLOK has already proven to be a multigenre track releasing machine with hits such as ‘Smile’, ‘Toxicity’ and ‘Stop the World’. Goran Paradjina, known as REBLOK, is now ready to make his debut on Heldeep Records with his ‘PLAYER EP’.

The track kicks off with raw vocals accompanied by a rugged bass vibration, conveying a tremendous urge to dance to it. The breakdowns excel with a head-snapping beat filled with ravet synth chords and percussive switches. With some haunting keys and its energetic undertone, no more is needed for this banger to create a fierce atmosphere. Blurring the definitions of genres, this no-nonsense infectious stomper will work the dancefloor in your living room to its hardest!

Ever since exploding into the scene with his Beatport Top 10 track ‘Smile’, REBLOK has been receiving support from the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac and Danny Howerd, as well as dance music heavyweights David Guetta, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler and Diplo among others. The Croation-born DJ and producer is ready to make an indelible mark on the dance industry.