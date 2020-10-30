Rozaana hits the right chord with the audience in 'Jolly 1995'

MUMBAI: Ajay Sharma’s short film ‘Jolly 1995’ released last week on Disney Hotstar and since then the short has been in the trending in the top 10. This 15min short love story featuring Eshaan Shanker and Nida Chakraborty has just not be garnering praises for its beautiful story telling & acting but also for its music, yes! You’ll have read it right…

This short film has a beautiful romantic song called ‘Rozaana’ which is sung by Shivang Upadhyay and written by Atiya Sayyed. The song is fresh and helps you understand this beautiful story in a much better way.

When asked the director about his reason of wanting to include a romantic song in this short film he explained, “I don’t think music has anything to do with short or long format content. While growing up all the romantic films that I watched had romantic music in them, so telling a story without music would always be incomplete for me.”

The music for Rozaana is composed by Milan Harish and Anamik Chauhan who has previously worked with legends like Sonu Nigam etc.

The short film has till date received appreciation from Bollywood insiders like Komal Nahta, Rahul Raut, Joginder Tuteja, Anees Bazmee,Kamaal Khan, Gioconda Vessichelli, Smita Thackeray etc.

The short film has already won a lot of appreciation from both industry insiders as well as the audience

