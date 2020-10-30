Reeko Squeeze explores new avenues with his sharp, rhythmical flow on Carns Hill produced 'Creep'

MUMBAI: Solidifying his name within the UK rap inner circle even further, Reeko Squeeze follows up heavy-hitting singles ‘Once’ and ‘Go Get It’ with ‘Creep’, in a softer, more feelgood direction for the South London artist.
A new avenue of exploration for the Lewisham driller, ‘Creep’ sees Reeko lacing a Carns Hill production with his sharp, rhythmical flow. It’s worlds away from your typical drill offering, pointing to Reeko’s versatility as a lyricist, with Carns Hill crafting something sunshine-tinged and sample-filled.
Tapping up emerging ragga vocalist Decky for the chorus, ‘Creep’ blends infectious melodies with Reeko’s unique style of barring. Favoured by the streets, Reeko is set to elevate his catalogue even further with 'Creep'.
