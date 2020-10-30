Meduza return from global success with hit maker Dermot Kennedy on new single 'Paradise'

MUMBAI: Multi platinum, globally recognised, Italian production trio Meduza have joined forces with chart-topping Irish star Dermot Kennedy on new single ‘Paradise’, out now.

An uplifting and emotional record, ‘Paradise’ pairs Meduza’s unrivalled production ability to create compelling radio compatible dance records whilst still drawing from the rolling energy from the roots of house music, with Kennedy’s instantly recognisable, earnest vocals - a combination that’s destined to infiltrate charts across the globe. It marks Meduza’s second single of the new decade, following on ‘Born To Love’ with UK artist SHELLS, a track that has already racked up 32 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile Kennedy’s most recent single ‘Giants’ currently resides at #2 in the Irish charts and is wrapping on the UK official charts top 10’s door.

Meduza exploded onto the scene last year with ‘Piece Of Your Heart (ft. Goodboys)’, a global smash that has clocked up over a billion combined streams since its release and received a Grammy nomination. The track went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, including in the UK, selling over 1.2 million units and peaking at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the similarly successful ‘Lose Control’, a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys, another global, platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has amassed more than a billion streams alone.

Hailing from Dublin, Brit nominated Dermot Kennedy first broke through in 2018 with lauded single ‘Power Over Me’, which has achieved platinum sales in his native Ireland, gold in the UK and has since racked up over 200 million Spotify streams. The following year saw the release of his debut album Without Fear, a global favourite that hit #1 in both the UK and Ireland, with the Guardian enthusing that he “wears his heart and guts on his sleeve to powerful effect” across the LP. The artist has collectively achieved over 1.5 billion streams across platforms globally, and now makes his first collaboration with the dance music titans.

A collaboration between two world-conquering acts, ‘Paradise’ is a global remedy for seeking comfort in the testing times of late.