Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ which drops in Feb 2021. Produced by multi-platinum record producer ‘Menace’ (Kayne West, Desiigner) and Harry James (DVSN, Stefflon Don, Majid Jordan), ‘Pretty Girl Style’ is a feel-good anthem filled with Kelly’s carefree personality and tinged with nostalgia.

Kelly’s musical story began when her heartbroken cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’ went viral proving to be the perfect introduction to the new star with no filter. At the time, Kelly was working as a recruiter and her dreams of making it as a singer had completely gone but this serendipitous moment catapulted her into peoples consciousness and things haven’t been the same since. Soon enough she secured a publishing deal with Universal and went on to write chart-topping hits for Mabel and Gorgon City demonstrating to herself and those around her just how talented she is.

“Obsessed” with words from a young age, Kelly’s songs are bold and brash declarations of self-love, and a call to those who share her confidence or are looking for a light to guide them. Inclusivity is a huge part of what Kelly is about and she wants that to stretch beyond her music. In addition to singing, she is developing an inclusive clothing line for people with physical disabilities and for those who have difficulty dressing.

Topping things off, ‘Pretty Girl Style’ has been synced to an advert for Pretty Little Thing’s new range - ‘Recycle’ - which gets aired nationally throughout October and November ending a tough year on a huge high. Stay tuned for new music very soon.