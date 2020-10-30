For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Oct 2020 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Dutch genius CESQEAUX remixes David Guetta & Sia's 'Let's Love'

MUMBAI: David Guetta and Sia's latest epic collaboration ‘Let's Love' goes from strength to strength around the world, continuing to soar across radio, TV and live streams as well as the streaming charts. Now with another stellar remix courtesy of CESQEAUX, it's time for the track to receive another big boost.

The Dutch producer drops the tempo to a chugging pace which at first gives the impression of a mellow vibe, but the track soon builds to a beautiful intensity. Filtered synths tease in the intro along with a blast of the chorus refrain. The verse begins with sorrowful bass notes and Sia's glorious vocal sounding as dramatic as ever. The languid beat lets her take centre stage, allowing the glorious song to breathe instead of overpowering it with too many layers. The bridge is supported by filtering piano chords, and as the tension releases for the chorus, an explosion of trademark CESQEAUX synths bathes the track in glorious technicolour light. The fizzing, stuttering arpeggios provide the perfect counterpoint to the sorrowful verses, with a vibrant ‘80s feel to their texture, and dramatic drum hits make for the perfect punctuation as we head into the next verse. It's an absolutely delectable rework that brings the track into an entirely new light, as all the best remixes do.  Guetta is set to perform ‘Let's Love' live from Budapest at the MTV European Music Awards (Sunday 8 November), where the video for the single is also nominated for two awards (Best Electronic and Video For Good — fans can vote mtvema.com/vote/), making it a total of 14 MTV EMA nominations in his career. He will perform on a special stage built in the middle of the pool at the world-famous Széchenyi Baths, one of the most beautiful and largest spa baths in Europe. The show will be broadcasted live to 180 countries.  ‘Let's Love' hit #1 on the iTunes Global Chart, #3 on the USA Dance Radio Chart, #4 on the European Radio Chart, #6 on the Shazam Global Chart and has picked up over 57 million video plays and streams to date.

