Blay Vision tackles dark emotions on new release 'Revenge'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of 'Realist Cuz', future-facing rapper-producer Blay Vision unveils the next single from his 'Pain' project. Further demonstrating an ear for killer beats that don't sit into any one single genre, 'Revenge' finds Blay programming strobing synths and low-slung 808s on the moody beat.
He's as deft in lyric mode as he is on the production side of things, and on 'Revenge' Blay Vision tackles some dark emotions, touching on feelings of hate and pain.
There’s few artists that can both MC and produce to such an incredibly high standard, but Blay Vision is one of these talents. A key player in the capital’s rap scene, the Tottenham artist has carved out his own sound; a high-strength blend of neon melodies and dark frequencies that draws on the roots of grime but with a future-facing outlook.
When it dropped in 2018, his debut mixtape ‘The Vision’ was hailed as one of the best instrumental grime tapes of all time, and was quickly followed up with more of his unique productions that would become a mainstay in DJ sets at that time.
Favoured by both the rap and dance music scenes, Blay has worked with the most influential names in grime, including Jme (collaborating on ‘Gone Mad’ - a track that has earned well over two million streams - as well as producing for Jme’s ‘Grime MC’ album) as well as Skepta, P Money, Dapz On The Map, President T and more. While Blay’s beats have drawn bars from these big-name spitters, his own vocals are a highlight too, pioneering a sung-rap style that’s fully taken off in the UK.
MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more
MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more
MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more
MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more
MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Canadian DJ and producer REZZ shares her brand new single ‘Orbit’. Showcasing her musical versatility, ‘Orbit’ sees REZZ harness...read more
MUMBAI: DJ and producer REBLOK has already proven to be a multigenre track releasing machine with hits such as ‘Smile’, ‘Toxicity’ and ‘Stop the...read more
MUMBAI: Laine Hardy knows a thing or two about tiny towns. The Season 17 American Idol winner from rural Livingston, La. (pop. 2,000) eased into the...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is on a career-high as the artist has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look...read more