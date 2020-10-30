For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2020 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

Blay Vision tackles dark emotions on new release 'Revenge'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of 'Realist Cuz', future-facing rapper-producer Blay Vision unveils the next single from his 'Pain' project. Further demonstrating an ear for killer beats that don't sit into any one single genre, 'Revenge' finds Blay programming strobing synths and low-slung 808s on the moody beat.

He's as deft in lyric mode as he is on the production side of things, and on 'Revenge' Blay Vision tackles some dark emotions, touching on feelings of hate and pain.

There’s few artists that can both MC and produce to such an incredibly high standard, but Blay Vision is one of these talents. A key player in the capital’s rap scene, the Tottenham artist has carved out his own sound; a high-strength blend of neon melodies and dark frequencies that draws on the roots of grime but with a future-facing outlook.

When it dropped in 2018, his debut mixtape ‘The Vision’ was hailed as one of the best instrumental grime tapes of all time, and was quickly followed up with more of his unique productions that would become a mainstay in DJ sets at that time.

Favoured by both the rap and dance music scenes, Blay has worked with the most influential names in grime, including Jme (collaborating on ‘Gone Mad’ - a track that has earned well over two million streams - as well as producing for Jme’s ‘Grime MC’ album) as well as Skepta, P Money, Dapz On The Map, President T and more. While Blay’s beats have drawn bars from these big-name spitters, his own vocals are a highlight too, pioneering a sung-rap style that’s fully taken off in the UK.

Tags
Singer music Blay Vision Revenge
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2020

Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ which drops in Feb 2021.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Laine Hardy named 'Taste of Country RISER'

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy knows a thing or two about tiny towns. The Season 17 American Idol winner from rural Livingston, La. (pop. 2,000) eased into the country’s consciousness two years ago with a quiet confidence, charming backstory and undeniable ability to hold an audience’s attention.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Rozaana hits the right chord with the audience in 'Jolly 1995'

MUMBAI: Ajay Sharma’s short film ‘Jolly 1995’ released last week on Disney Hotstar and since then the short has been in the trending in the top 10.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Bizarre story of how Harry Styles ended up feeding a fan's fish

MUMBAI: This Harry Styles story is simply...golden.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Singer Rhiti's love ballad single 'Chale Aao' will make you fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: 19-year-old singer Rhiti who was spotted on Instagram by composer Palaash Muchchal, has unleashed her first debut song of love ballad “Chale Aao”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
REZZ drops captivating new single 'Orbit'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Canadian DJ and producer REZZ shares her brand new single ‘Orbit’. Showcasing her musical versatility, ‘Orbit’ sees REZZ harness...read more

2
Serbian Star REBLOK debuts on Heldeep Records with slamming 'PLAYER EP'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer REBLOK has already proven to be a multigenre track releasing machine with hits such as ‘Smile’, ‘Toxicity’ and ‘Stop the...read more

3
Laine Hardy named 'Taste of Country RISER'

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy knows a thing or two about tiny towns. The Season 17 American Idol winner from rural Livingston, La. (pop. 2,000) eased into the...read more

4
Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar gets raw and real with 'Tanhaai'

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is on a career-high as the artist has been consistently delivering back to back hit music and giving her fans much to look...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group