Bizarre story of how Harry Styles ended up feeding a fan's fish

MUMBAI: This Harry Styles story is simply...golden.

It's not every day that the 26-year-old British superstar shows up in your house, feeds your fish and leaves you a personal note. In fact, for most fans, that will simply—and sadly—never happen. But, for one unsuspecting teen, that dream became a reality while she wasn't home.

As evidenced by photos that have gone viral on Twitter, 13-year-old Theadora got quite the unforgettable birthday gift after she learned Styles' car had serendipitously broken down on the street where her dad lives.

The performer explained the circumstances in a note he left for her, which read, "Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

As for his final line, prepare to melt: "Treat people with kindness."

His message included one last important detail. "PS: I fed the fish," he noted. And, if Styles' word wasn't enough, photos captured the star as he sprinkled fish food into a tank in Theadora's bedroom. She revealed on Twitter that the fish is actually named-drum roll please-Harry.

IG || "Just came home and found out who was house sitting" (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

While she unfortunately missed his visit, he continued to make her day by leaving an autograph and another message. "Theadora, Sending you all my love," he wrote on what appeared to be a poster. "I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. [heart] Harry."