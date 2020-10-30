For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2020 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Bizarre story of how Harry Styles ended up feeding a fan's fish

MUMBAI: This Harry Styles story is simply...golden.

It's not every day that the 26-year-old British superstar shows up in your house, feeds your fish and leaves you a personal note. In fact, for most fans, that will simply—and sadly—never happen. But, for one unsuspecting teen, that dream became a reality while she wasn't home.

As evidenced by photos that have gone viral on Twitter, 13-year-old Theadora got quite the unforgettable birthday gift after she learned Styles' car had serendipitously broken down on the street where her dad lives.

The performer explained the circumstances in a note he left for her, which read, "Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

As for his final line, prepare to melt: "Treat people with kindness."

His message included one last important detail. "PS: I fed the fish," he noted. And, if Styles' word wasn't enough, photos captured the star as he sprinkled fish food into a tank in Theadora's bedroom. She revealed on Twitter that the fish is actually named-drum roll please-Harry.

While she unfortunately missed his visit, he continued to make her day by leaving an autograph and another message. "Theadora, Sending you all my love," he wrote on what appeared to be a poster. "I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time. [heart] Harry."

Tags
Harry Styles Singer music
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2020

Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless Romantic’ which drops in Feb 2021.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Laine Hardy named 'Taste of Country RISER'

MUMBAI: Laine Hardy knows a thing or two about tiny towns. The Season 17 American Idol winner from rural Livingston, La. (pop. 2,000) eased into the country’s consciousness two years ago with a quiet confidence, charming backstory and undeniable ability to hold an audience’s attention.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Blay Vision tackles dark emotions on new release 'Revenge'

MUMBAI: Fresh from the release of 'Realist Cuz', future-facing rapper-producer Blay Vision unveils the next single from his 'Pain' project.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Rozaana hits the right chord with the audience in 'Jolly 1995'

MUMBAI: Ajay Sharma’s short film ‘Jolly 1995’ released last week on Disney Hotstar and since then the short has been in the trending in the top 10.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2020

Singer Rhiti's love ballad single 'Chale Aao' will make you fall in love all over again

MUMBAI: 19-year-old singer Rhiti who was spotted on Instagram by composer Palaash Muchchal, has unleashed her first debut song of love ballad “Chale Aao”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify Q3 2020 results beat expectations, continues strong performance year to date

MUMBAI: Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, says: “Spotify's flywheel is accelerating faster witread more

News
Trending short video app Changa goes off Play Store temporarily, BITCS claims 'no prior information from Google'

MUMBAI: Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS today announced that its trending short video app Changa iread more

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

top# 5 articles

1
BookMyShow to be Exclusive Ticketing Partner for India with special offers for Indian fans

MUMBAI: DUA LIPA invites you to come with her to “Studio 2054” for a night of music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance and much more. The “Studio...read more

2
Neha Kakkar changes ‘Mrs Singh’ on Instagram after wedding with Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar has added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after her grand nuptials with singer Rohanpreet Singh. Their wedding...read more

3
Leeds singer Kelly Kiara drops new single Pretty Girl Style

MUMBAI: Today, Leeds singer/songwriter Kelly Kiara drops her new single ‘Pretty Girl Style’ and announces her forthcoming debut mixtape ‘Hopeless...read more

4
Aabha Hanjura's 'Khoobsurat' expresses a classic message that 'World is Beautiful'

MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura has unveiled ‘Khoobsurat’, the first original bilingual song that is beautifully penned and...read more

5
Nick Jonas drops conspiracy theory about Jonas brothers

MUMBAI: Don't mind us, we're just picking our jaws up off the floor after Nick Jonas just revealed a new conspiracy theory... And it totally makes...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group