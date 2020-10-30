Aabha Hanjura's 'Khoobsurat' expresses a classic message that 'World is Beautiful'

MUMBAI: Kashmiri folk-fusion artist Aabha Hanjura has unveiled ‘Khoobsurat’, the first original bilingual song that is beautifully penned and composed by her. Themed on ‘World is Beautiful’, the festive song brings alive a joyful spring day amidst the vibrant hues of scenic landscapes of Kashmir. Interspersed with some playful kashmiri folk poetry, the lively track is sure to imbibe in you a positive spirit and create a cheer. The video narrates a robust message of how everyone should look at life and its various phases, with optimism & dreamy eyes.

‘Khoobsurat’ is created with a fusion of unique folk instruments such as Banjo, Ukulele that are punctuated happily with accents of santoor and the upbeat tabla to create a delightful tune that's bound to make you play this song on loop.

Excited about the release, Qyuki creator, Aabha Hanjura says, “I have been eagerly waiting for the track to release as it’s such a reflection of who I am & how I see the world.I am a Kashmiri & an eternal optimist, this song happens to have a strains of both of my roots & my mantra for life - which is to choose positivity over negativity , to look around us and focus on the beauty & the good in the world, rather than just the negativity that happens to engulf us today & has only grown more intense in these unprecedented times.2020 has taught me to be grateful for all the good in my life & in the world, this song celebrates that feeling - am hoping it resonates with the fans & it puts a smile on their faces and brings some cheer during this festive time.