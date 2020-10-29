For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2020 19:58 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Zayn Malik's cover to 'Hold Back the River'

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik took to Instagram to share two covers - one of James Bay's Hold Back the River and one of Paolo Nutini's Last Request - with his 37.1 million followers. The Pillowtalk singer, who recently became a father, then lovingly responded to the influx of praise he received from his fans in the comments section.



Zayn Malik fans aka ZStans have been impatiently waiting for the singer's next album after 2015's Mind of Mine and 2018's Icarus Falls. While there has been no information about a Z3 album, there have been a few associations as well as a recently released single, Better, from the singer.

After Zayn uploaded his recent cover, his followers went crazy over Zayn's swoon-worthy vocals which even got a "like" from his baby momma Gigi Hadid. Moreover Zayn, the 27-year-old singer, even replied to a few fan comments on his Instagram post. One lucky fan was Daisia. Daisia simply wrote beautiful with a red heart emoticon praising Malik's hauntingly gorgeous cover and in response, Zayn endearingly shared asking about who was beautiful, and he said that Daisia was. A happy Dasia quipped again saying that Zyan was. Zayn's reply has more than 45,000 likes as of now.

