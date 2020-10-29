Tom Sanders drops new single 'Most Of The Time'

MUMBAI: London-based singer-songwriter Tom Sanders has unveiled new single ‘Most Of The Time’, out now.

Commencing with delicate guitar strings, ‘Most Of The Time’ is an emotion-tinged ballad with layers of positivity interspersed throughout. Exploring themes of self-growth, internal conflict and the breakdown of relationships, it’s a wistful track that’s accompanied by a nostalgic, DIY-style lyric video. ‘Most Of The Time’ follows on from August’s ‘Little Human’, with both tracks set to feature on Sanders’ debut album Only Magic, set for release before the end of the year.

“I’ve wanted to make this lyric video idea for a long time - the humble OHP (overhead projector) will probably be well known to people who went to school in the 80s and 90s,” Sanders explains. “Or if you were unlucky enough to be sent to Christian kids' camp where you get to sing along to the lyrics. So it's basically an ironic nod to my childhood. I picked up this OHP on ebay for a tenner and shot the video in the lounge with Jonny helping out on the camera.”

Well-known for fronting Teleman, Sanders performs as singer and guitarist for the group which has released three seminal albums to widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The Guardian and Drowned In Sound.

Sanders has also announced an intimate one-off show in London at Paper Dress Vintage which will be live streamed on 12th November. Purchase your tickets here.

Crafting a second wistful ballad in quick succession, ‘Most Of The Time’ has Tom Sanders fans primed for the release of Only Magic.