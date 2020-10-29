For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2020 14:02

Selena Gomez votes for the first time

MUMBAI: This year marks a major first for Selena Gomez-her first time voting.

Just five days ago, on Oct. 22, the 28-year-old star proudly announced on Instagram that she had "just finished filling out my ballot" and sported an "I VOTED" sticker on her shirt. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the star joined the Voting Power Hour YouTube stream with Loud Luxury, where she also chatted with fans, including one from Michigan who asked about her first voting experience.

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this, but I kind of, I kind of—this was my first time," she revealed. "And I'm going to say that because I've never felt-and this is so true-and I'm now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts. Like, every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, and they're like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it's been all I can focus on."

While the star was eager to cast her vote this time around, she was also focused on safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, opting to mail in her California ballot rather than vote in person.

"I had to. I would prefer to do it in person," she said during the stream, "but, you know, I need to be safe."

The singer has addressed her health issues in the past, including her Lupus diagnosis and resulting kidney transplant in 2017.



Just finished filling out my ballot!

Still, she made adding her voice to the 2020 presidential election a priority this year. To learn why more stars have cast their vote, keep scrolling!

