See Katy Perry helping Orlando Bloom after Instagram live fail

MUMBAI: Katy Perry is unconditionally there for Orlando Bloom, especially in a social media crisis.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor needed some assistance while attempting his first-ever Instagram Live. When Bloom, who declared he's "terrible" at social media, was having a hard time setting up his Live with former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin, his fiancée stepped in to save the day.

"How do I do this? How do I find Jessica?" Bloom said to Perry, standing off camera. "Why don't you come here and show me. By the way, it's quite amusing because Katy's here going, 'Wait a second.'"

The superstar singer then appeared on Bloom's Live, saying "hi" to fans. Moments later, the couple figured out how to connect with Yellin and the pair went on to discuss questions from fans about the upcoming election. Later on in their conversation, Bloom thanked Yellin for "popping" his Instagram Live "cherry."

"Thanks to @jessicayellin for taking the time and thanks to you all for asking some amazing questions regarding voting this election cycle," Bloom captioned his post. "I hope this helps. It was my first instagram live. A few hiccups, but you can see the rest in the next post! #Vote."

This cute social media moment with Bloom and Perry comes just days after the couple celebrated the Grammy nominee's birthday in Montecito, Calif. The new mom turned 36 on Oct. 25, and Bloom, 43, was by her side on the special day. As a source told E! News, "Katy's birthday seemed low key and was a family weekend at home."

As fans may recall, Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter Daisy Bloom in August. This is the couple's first child together, while Bloom also shares a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.