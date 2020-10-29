SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta story's musical evening

MUMBAI: He came, We saw and He conquered!!

But it's not only the dialogues and charm that wooed the audience but also SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story's music that has won audiences over. From the background music to the introductory track, India has been grooving to the tunes of Scam 1992 on loop and the madness doesn’t seem to stop, anytime soon.

And now, we have the perfect weekend plan for you all!! SonyLIV brings to its fans, a soulful musical evening with the band who lent their beautiful music to the show. This Saturday, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe will perform live along with none other than everyone's favorite Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The ultimate musical experience is a chance to revisit the euphoria around Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and be up and close with the people who brought it alive.

Date – 31st October

Time – 6:30 PM

Venue - On the official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube handle of SonyLIV

So, without much ado, put on your headphones and indulge in a musical weekend, right from the comfort of your homes.