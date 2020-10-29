For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta story's musical evening

MUMBAI: He came, We saw and He conquered!!

But it's not only the dialogues and charm that wooed the audience but also SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story's music that has won audiences over. From the background music to the introductory track, India has been grooving to the tunes of Scam 1992 on loop and the madness doesn’t seem to stop, anytime soon.

And now, we have the perfect weekend plan for you all!! SonyLIV brings to its fans, a soulful musical evening with the band who lent their beautiful music to the show. This Saturday, Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Cafe will perform live along with none other than everyone's favorite Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The ultimate musical experience is a chance to revisit the euphoria around Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and be up and close with the people who brought it alive.

Date – 31st October

Time – 6:30 PM

Venue - On the official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube handle of SonyLIV

So, without much ado, put on your headphones and indulge in a musical weekend, right from the comfort of your homes.

METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

Spotify continues commitment to grow India's podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

