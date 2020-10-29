For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2020 14:48 |  By Namrata Kale

Payal Dev amid pandemic lockdown period: I am spending all my time with my family

MUMBAI: Looks like singer cum composer Payal Dev has made the best use of the lockdown period.

In an interview with Radioandmusic.com the musician revealed she’s been working on songs from the scratch and is looking forward to collaborating with singers.

But more then that she is also busy doing other things

“I am spending all my time with my family, following which I got into cooking too. I shot for a few songs which were out amid this lockdown," shared Payal.

On a very recent note, Payal released a song Ae Sanamm along with Altaf Raja.

Also Read:

Altaf Raja on working with Payal Dev for song ‘Ae Sanamm’

 ‘Ae Sanamm' is a song that I am personally fond of, as the voice to this song is given by legendary Altaf Raja, this project is like a dream come true moment for me and my team. We recorded the song during lockdown with all necessary precautions in the studio” expressed Payal when asked her experience working on Ae Sanamm.

