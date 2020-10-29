Indian American Singer Simantinee Roy drops her single ‘Brishti’ with her Lyricist Mom!

MUMBAI: As Durga Puja celebrated women, Simantinee Roy released her new single ‘Brishti’, her first-ever digital release with her lyricist Mom Dr. Arundhati Roy to celebrate the spirit of women.

After her latest Original “Manchala Mann” with Abhay Jodhpurkar, Simantinee Roy now is all set to release her new track ‘Brishti' on October 20th in a mother-daughter duo format. Lyrics of the song is written by Dr. Arundhati Roy who lives in Tripura, India while her daughter Simantinee Roy lent her vocals, now resides California, USA. Music is composed by Monoranjan Deb from Tripura and is arranged by Avik Ganguly from Kolkata. The song titled "Brishti" which means “Rain” expresses an emptiness and a longing desire to meet someone for whom she has been waiting for ages!

Speaking about the track, Dr Arundhati Roy shares, “I cannot contain my excitement that finally, I get to release this work digitally with my younger daughter Simantinee. To create something musically, you need your thoughts and vision to be aligned and the rest follows along. I think I am a lucky mom as I get to create such musical work with both my daughters. I am truly humbled by this opportunity and to be able to share this mother-daughter work with the world”

Speaking about the track and sharing her excitement, Simantinee Roy shares, “This has been one of my dream for a long time. Growing up we shared similar onstage musical moments together and now that I am bounded by geographical barriers, I miss those days. It’s an honor to be working with my mom and I look forward to many more releases with her”

After relocating to USA and being a part of Corporate America for several years now, Simantinee continues pursuing her passion in music and entertainment and has been a part of several prestigious Bollywood Concert Tours and shows across USA and Canada for the past 14+ years. A former All India Radio Artist, along with her studies she had also attained formal music education in Indian Classical Music and has recently worked with Indian music labels like Zee Music, Sa Re Ga Ma, Times Music, Venus, etc. for many original and cover songs. She was also awarded the "Women Empowerment Inspiration Award" in the United States. Former "Miss Tripura" and "Miss East India – Miss Photogenic" Simantinee Roy’s educational brilliance and boundlessness makes her unique and diversified.

Lyricist, Dr. Arundhati Roy is well known as a poet and writer in the literary world of Tripura and in the North-East India. She is also an ‘All India Radio’ approved lyricist and has already published fourteen books on various subjects. A former senior under officer of NCC, she is a recipient of multiple literary awards. Apart from her regular speaking/writing engagements, Dr. Roy is also serving as the Tripura State Secretary of Sri Aurobindo Society, Pondicherry.

The song ‘Brishti’ brings out the love, devotion and the delicate feelings. Simantinee Roy’s emotions touch every vocal note and could be felt through the entire song while the lyrics have been thoughtfully written. Undoubtedly, the song will touch the hearts of all the listeners and create a special space. The song will be available on all music streaming platforms worldwide such as YouTube, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Resso, Wynk. Simantinee’s previous songs have been playlisted on various editorials on Jio Saavn, Spotify and many others.

The mother-daughter duo is working together to make Bangla songs more accessible to the worldwide listeners.