News |  29 Oct 2020 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Indeep Bakshi's latest song, Raaj is ruling everyone's heart crossing 8.5M views in a week

MUMBAI: Bollywood favorite rapper and singer Indeep Bakshi has dropped another album recently that has got us all hooked. We were still not over Saiyaan, and here we have got another favorite number from Indeep Bakshi, Raaj, in collaboration with Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami.

People are loving the vibe of the song and especially this musical duo of Indeep and Sumit. Within the time of a week, the song has more than 8.5M views and was also trending on YouTube. And even fans have flooded social media with love and appreciation for the song as well as Indeep. Though the song had its own share of controversies but keeping that aside, just like people have loved Indeep, they have showered love in this song too!

Indeep Bakshi already became everyone's favorite after making us groove on songs like Saturday Saturday and Kala Chashma. His songs always have a quirky beat and catchy hook lines that make his songs everyone's favorite. With Raaj also, Indeep has created a wave of excitement amongst fans as they are vibing strong with the song. Just like the name of the song, Raaj it is ruling everyone's heart for sure!

