"2020 MTV EMAs" announce superstar DJ/producer David Guetta to perform from Hungary

MUMBAI: The “2020 MTV EMAs” will spotlight Hungary for the first-time in the history of the global music celebration, scheduled to air on MTV in more than 180 countries on Sunday, November 8th. Today, MTV announced the show will feature a performance shot in Hungary by superstar DJ and producer David Guetta, with supermodel Barbara Palvin giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at all the action in Hungary.

The MTV EMAs will be unlike any other as this celebration of global music is shot from multiple locations, including Hungary for the first time ever, and London. Fans will get an inside look at four iconic locations around the vibrant country of Hungary, the official partner of the “2020 MTV EMAs.” Globally renowned DJ and producer, David Guetta, who is up for two awards during this year’s show – Best Electronic and Video for Good (David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love) and who’s been nominated 14 times during his career will perform on a stage built in the pool of the Széchenyi Bath, one of the most beautiful and largest spa baths in Europe.

Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin will be on the ground as a Special Correspondent. Fans will be treated to a tour of Hungary, led by David Guetta and Barbara Palvin, who will explore the country’s exquisite scenery and architecture, revealing some of Hungary’s “must-see” landmarks and sights.

“I’d like to give a huge thanks to MTV for having me”, says David Guetta. “We have an amazing show in the works that can be enjoyed from homes across the world. It’s an honour for me to perform this year in a time when celebrating music together is more important than ever.”

“I am thrilled to be a correspondent during this prestigious international awards show and I am even more happy to be presenting the show from Hungary. I believe that this is a huge opportunity for us, finally we can show the world what a wonderful country we have,” said Barbara Palvin.

French DJ, record producer and songwriter David Guetta is one of the biggest names in electronic music who was recently awarded a Guiness World Record for the most streamed DJ set on Facebook. Globally, he’s racked upover 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 13 billion. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he’s made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and collaborated with some of the world's biggest music artists including Rihanna, Sia, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Alexandra Szentkirályi, government spokesperson for Hungary, said: “Hosting the MTV EMAs, one of the world’s largest and most-viewed music award shows, is a huge opportunity for Hungary and Budapest. Organizing a global show of such magnitude will be a significant advantage not only for Budapest, the capital, but for Hungary as well and we look forward to having the opportunity to welcome tourists back in the future.”

“This is a historic moment for Hungary and Budapest, because Hungary is going to host one of the most prestigious global music shows. All the television broadcasts and online streams will showcase emblematic locations of Budapest to an audience in more than 180 countries across MTV channels and platforms worldwide,” said Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency after the announcement.

Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae and Jack Harlow will join previously announced performers Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, and show hosts Little Mix.

The full “2020 MTV EMA” nominee list is available here.

Official partner of the “2020 MTV EMAs” is HUNGARY. [CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF ALL SPONSORS].

Voting is open at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET.

To stay in tune with all things EMA, follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat (@MTVEMA) and Facebook and follow the social conversation using #MTVEMA @MTVEMA.