For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Oct 2020 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

"2020 MTV EMAs" announce superstar DJ/producer David Guetta to perform from Hungary

MUMBAI: The “2020 MTV EMAs” will spotlight Hungary for the first-time in the history of the global music celebration, scheduled to air on MTV in more than 180 countries on Sunday, November 8th. Today, MTV announced the show will feature a performance shot in Hungary by superstar DJ and producer David Guetta, with supermodel Barbara Palvin giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at all the action in Hungary.

The MTV EMAs will be unlike any other as this celebration of global music is shot from multiple locations, including Hungary for the first time ever, and London. Fans will get an inside look at four iconic locations around the vibrant country of Hungary, the official partner of the “2020 MTV EMAs.” Globally renowned DJ and producer, David Guetta, who is up for two awards during this year’s show – Best Electronic and Video for Good (David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love) and who’s been nominated 14 times during his career will perform on a stage built in the pool of the Széchenyi Bath, one of the most beautiful and largest spa baths in Europe.

Hungarian supermodel Barbara Palvin will be on the ground as a Special Correspondent. Fans will be treated to a tour of Hungary, led by David Guetta and Barbara Palvin, who will explore the country’s exquisite scenery and architecture, revealing some of Hungary’s “must-see” landmarks and sights.

“I’d like to give a huge thanks to MTV for having me”, says David Guetta. “We have an amazing show in the works that can be enjoyed from homes across the world. It’s an honour for me to perform this year in a time when celebrating music together is more important than ever.”

“I am thrilled to be a correspondent during this prestigious international awards show and I am even more happy to be presenting the show from Hungary. I believe that this is a huge opportunity for us, finally we can show the world what a wonderful country we have,” said Barbara Palvin.

French DJ, record producer and songwriter David Guetta is one of the biggest names in electronic music who was recently awarded a Guiness World Record for the most streamed DJ set on Facebook. Globally, he’s racked upover 50 million record sales, whereas his total number of streams is over 13 billion. With his wide-reaching and game-changing approach, he’s made dance music reach the mainstream, fused urban, electronic and pop music into new popular genres, and collaborated with some of the world's biggest music artists including Rihanna, Sia, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Alexandra Szentkirályi, government spokesperson for Hungary, said: “Hosting the MTV EMAs, one of the world’s largest and most-viewed music award shows, is a huge opportunity for Hungary and Budapest. Organizing a global show of such magnitude will be a significant advantage not only for Budapest, the capital, but for Hungary as well and we look forward to having the opportunity to welcome tourists back in the future.”

“This is a historic moment for Hungary and Budapest, because Hungary is going to host one of the most prestigious global music shows. All the television broadcasts and online streams will showcase emblematic locations of Budapest to an audience in more than 180 countries across MTV channels and platforms worldwide,” said Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency after the announcement.

Alicia Keys, DaBaby, Karol G, Tate McRae and Jack Harlow will join previously announced performers Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, YUNGBLUD, Zara Larsson, and show hosts Little Mix.

The full “2020 MTV EMA” nominee list is available here.

Official partner of the “2020 MTV EMAs” is HUNGARY. [CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF ALL SPONSORS].

Voting is open at mtvema.com until November 2nd at 11:59pm CET.

To stay in tune with all things EMA, follow the show on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat (@MTVEMA) and Facebook and follow the social conversation using #MTVEMA @MTVEMA.

Tags
2020 MTV EMAs DJ producer David Guetta
Related news
News | 24 Oct 2020

Nucleya opens up on collaboration with Jamaican-American trio Major Lazer

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer and DJ Nucleya has joined forces with global dance music trio Major Lazer. He says it was always his dream to create a song with Major Lazer, comprising producer Diplo, and deejays Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2020

Producer Shamik Bilgi released a new number 'Gaali'

MUMBAI: Vancouver producer Shamik, follows up his ​CI3 ​album with ​Gaali​. It is an emotional South Asian infused electronic track which goes through deep instrumental and footwork, territory sampling an old Kannada film song acapella.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2020

Timbaland, David Guetta and Martin Garrix to speak at ADE Online

MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event and Beatclub are delighted to reveal that a special session of “The Evolution of Our Sounds” will be the closing event of ADE Pro. Broadcast at 9pm CET on Friday, October 23rd, through the ADE Online platform, the event is free-to-air, and open to everyone.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Qyuki creator Nikhil and Rishabh release 'Aadat Buri Hai,' an unconventional breakup track

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikhil Shetty and pianist/producer Rishabh Ravi have released the music video for their debut single, “Aadat Buri Hai.” The track marks the genesis of the musical duo who go by the name Nikhil and Rishabh.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2020

Jivitesh Kharbanda's 'Baatein' is a collection of memories

MUMBAI: Jivitesh Kharbanda is an active bass guitarist and the co-founder of the sufi-band ‘Nasha’. His previous single ‘Beimaan’ has gathered a lot of attention by some of the leading music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Hungama, Amazon Music and Google Music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
METV unveils a one-stop OTT platform to cater to netizens in Australia and Across the Globe

MUMBAI: Binge watchers in Australia and South Asia have another reason to cheer with ME TV, an Inread more

News
Spotify continues commitment to grow India’s podcast creator ecosystem

MUMBAI: As India’s audio culture rapidly evolves, individual creators and brands are turning to pread more

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

top# 5 articles

1
SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta story's musical evening

MUMBAI: He came, We saw and He conquered!! But it's not only the dialogues and charm that wooed the audience but also SCAM 1992: The Harshad Mehta...read more

2
Indeep Bakshi's latest song, Raaj is ruling everyone's heart crossing 8.5M views in a week

MUMBAI: Bollywood favorite rapper and singer Indeep Bakshi has dropped another album recently that has got us all hooked. We were still not over...read more

3
Indian American Singer Simantinee Roy drops her single ‘Brishti’ with her Lyricist Mom!

MUMBAI: As Durga Puja celebrated women, Simantinee Roy released her new single ‘Brishti’, her first-ever digital release with her lyricist Mom Dr....read more

4
YouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song 'Date kar le'

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song. Titled "Date kar...read more

5
Altaf Raja on working with Payal Dev for song 'Ae Sanamm'

MUMBAI: Altaf Raja who recently released a song with composer Payal Dev called Ae Sanamm, mentioned it was a “great experience to work with such an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group