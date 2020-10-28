For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2020 10:51 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I don't consider myself number one

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh does not consider himself as number one in anything as he says the position is only for his fans.

With each of his songs ending up chartbusters, does he consider himself numero uno, we asked. "I think it is the love from my fans and hard work that the songs I bring people love them immensely. I try doing something different," Singh cut a diplomatic line while speaking to IANS.

The rapper, who has belted out chartbuster hits like "Angrezi beat", "Brown rang", "Love dose" and "Chaar botal vodka" among many others, says people often do not like his music initially but his tracks grow on listeners gradually.

"People don't like it in the beginning but slowly my music and songs grow, and I keep believing in that. I always try to do something different even though people understand it late. Finally, people like and love it. I don't like to call myself a rapper. I am just an entertainer," he said.

"The fans are number one and the audience makes you number one. I don't consider myself number one in anything, not even in music. My fans and their love are number one, (there is) nobody above them," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Angrezi Beat music
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2020

Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash Aziz to bring to you the ultimate peppy number 'Moj Pe Moj’.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?”

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the album of the upcoming comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

YouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song 'Date kar le'

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song. Titled "Date kar le", the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by Carry Minati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

top# 5 articles

1
IKKA's releases lead single 'Level Up' featuring DIVINE from his upcoming debut album 'I'

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and composer, IKKA has just dropped his new single ‘LEVEL UP’, from his upcoming debut album ‘I’...read more

2
RJ Anmol takes hosting on Indian TV a notch up, plays solo Saxophone on Jammin & Shocks Bappi da

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol is rocking it as the anchor of the music reality show Jammin on weekends. It is a treat for music lovers to watch him jam with...read more

3
Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?” The Zoey 101 star recently...read more

4
Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash...read more

5
Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group