News |  28 Oct 2020 16:24 |  By Namrata Kale

We have praised our 'unsung heroes' who toiled hard amid this pandemic: Band Indian Ocean on new anthem

MUMBAI: Popular fusion rock band Indian Ocean, who have amassed millions of hearts with their mellifluous music have paid a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes of India with an uplifting anthem for Discovery Channel’s series Bharat Ke Mahaveer, in association with UN India and NITI Aayog.

With powerful lyrics by Manzilain Humse Khud Aaj Kehne Lageen, Dil Mein Hai Hausla, Jeetegi Zindagi, featuring the hosts of the series Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood -- the video honors and celebrates India’s selfless heroes who have demonstrated extraordinary acts of kindness and empathy during the pandemic.

“The song helps you understand the importance of togetherness and tells you to value that. If we put our effort into this we all will overcome this pandemic situation. Without loosing hope we need to motivate each other. Throughout this pandemic, people have worked really hard and there is a huge abundance of appreciation in this song for them. We have praised our ‘unsung heroes’ who toiled hard amid this pandemic. They kept doing everything while everyone sat at home,” added the Indian Ocean band.

Inspired by the tremendous display of humanity illustrated by these mahaveers, the band has shaped this poignant anthem to spread a ray of hope during these difficult times, and with a promise of building India back -- better and strong.

Check video here:

“It was an interesting format for us. Due to COVID-19 situation we could not meet, so we had to figure out that ‘one day’ where we could meet and work on the song. We also had to feature in the process of making this video. We were also trying to minimize the number of people so as to go with the COVID-19 protocols and take all the safety measures,” added the band on collaborating for Discovery Channel’s series Bharat Ke Mahaveer.

On the project front, the band is all pepped up to release a set of five songs.

They are also trying to get folk musicians back to doing virtual gigs and are sponsoring one such concert too.

