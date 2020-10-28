For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2020 10:49 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Anmol takes hosting on Indian TV a notch up, plays solo Saxophone on Jammin & Shocks Bappi da

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol is rocking it as the anchor of the music reality show Jammin on weekends. It is a treat for music lovers to watch him jam with legendary musicians. While RJ Anmol is a music lover and has a deep knowledge of retro music, he has lately added another feather to his cap. The RJ is learning to play saxophone and will also perform in the upcoming episodes of Jammin.

He said, "When I was young I used to love Shammi Kapoor play the saxophone in the song O Haseenon Zulfo wali and also enjoyed listening to the instrument in Gaata rahe mera dil. I also loved listening to jazz music and Louis Armstrong songs, my father used to play them."

He added, "Three years back, I found a teacher, Mr Anand, who teaches me how to play the saxophone. It's still in the early stages but enjoy playing the instrument. Ironically, it has become a blessing now, because I got an opportunity to play it in the show, too."

RJ Anmol shares how he loves playing the saxophone while his wife actress Amrita Rao cooks in the kitchen. He said, "Music is in my blood, I breathe music everyday. I am happy that when you upgrade your skills, God gives opportunities to apply them in your career."

So stay tuned and look out for RJ Anmol's rocking saxophone performance this weekend in Jammin.

Tags
Bappi Lahiri RJ Anmol music
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2020

Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash Aziz to bring to you the ultimate peppy number 'Moj Pe Moj’.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?”

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the album of the upcoming comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

YouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song 'Date kar le'

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song. Titled "Date kar le", the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by Carry Minati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?” The Zoey 101 star recently...read more

2
Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash...read more

3
Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the...read more

4
Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are...read more

5
Ariana Grande's fans think she called out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande may be grateful for her exes, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that she called out former fiancé Pete Davidson in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group