Mellow's first single 'Dil Kissko Du' is about finding love

MUMBAI: Mellow, a singer-lyricist and composer who rose to fame from “Dil Hai Hindustani”, a music reality show where his performances in the show went to capture the attention of music lovers across the country and big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah and Shalmali.

Boasting a streak with his songs like Morni Banke, Laal Bindi, Coca Cola Tu and Hauli Hauli and now, the musician is taking center stage with his song titled “Dil Kissko Du”, his first as a professional singer.

When asked about his new single “Dil Kisko Du”, “Revolves around the story of my 4 exes one from North, one from South, one from East and West. It’s all about finding love of my life in my new single”.

Watch here:

The music video is a fun, energetic hip-hop version, “The writing part was fun too”. In fact, it described the traits of 4 girls Sukhpreet, Gujju Rani, bomb chic and Sheela. He shared that he wrote a lot of traits and then cut it short, “on shoot it was fun with the ladies and my team”.

The songwriter was in Mumbai, quarantine for 3 months. His quarantined life wasn’t difficult because they’re busy making music in the studies and learned a lot of cooking and cleaning. He then came home to spend time with family and eventually he ended up making a music video with all the safety standards.

Further, talking about his upcoming projects, back to back bangers coming from Big bang projects, he is writing as well for a couple of singers like Sachin Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi and for independent music with collaboration too, as well as a rapper and lyricist “I need all your support for 2020 & 2021”, he concluded.