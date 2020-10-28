Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?”

The Zoey 101 star recently teamed up with DJ/producer Chantel Jeffries to release a new, reimagined version of the Nickelodeon show’s theme song “Follow Me (Zoey 101),” and brought in most of the show’s original cast to appear in the music video.

Watch here:

Set at a casting call for an imagined reboot of the show, Spears meets a group of young influencers vying for roles that include Dances Moms alum JoJo Siwa, Too Hot To Handle contestant Harry Jowsey, Mexican pop star Sofia Reyes, TikTok personality Dixie D’Amelio, and more.

Meanwhile, Zoey 101 actors Erin Sanders, Chris Massey, and Matthew Underwood are playing around on set, adjusting the wig on a mannequin, and serving a young couple a platter of fake sushi. Sean Flynn, who played Zoey’s love interest Chase, even finds the infamous Pacific Coast Academy time capsule containing a video of his character confessing his feelings for Zoey.

While it will likely not look anything like the music video, focusing instead on the PCA students now all grown up, the song and music video are the first steps toward the Zoey 101 reboot Spears has been teasing on her Instagram.