News |  28 Oct 2020 13:26 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash Aziz to bring to you the ultimate peppy number 'Moj Pe Moj’.

The track is the brand song for short video platform Moj and is getting released on ii Music. It will feature over 30 influencers including Remo D’Souza Mukti Mohan and Dharmesh. It's an upbeat and high-spirited number that will blend well with the current festive and freedom spirit post lockdown.

The theme of the song is super fun, catchy and energetic which resonates perfectly with the season’s mood. Talented playback singer Nakash Aziz, known for songs like ‘Gandi Baat’ and ‘Sari Ke Fall Sa’, has collaborated with Asees Kaur, famous for her melodious songs such as ‘Bolna’ from ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Ve Mahi’ from ‘Kesari’, to create this groovy single, ‘Moj Pe Moj’.

Commenting on her ‘Moj’ moment, Asees Kaur said, “'Moj Pe Moj' is the ultimate track for Gen Z, and their modern digital lives. This quirky earworm is guaranteed to get you up on your feet and make you dance to the energetic voice of Nakash and I. The peppy track is composed by Goldie Sohel, Badal and includes an upbeat rap from Badal himself. Join the Moj experience and sing along to the new chartbuster in town”.

Even Remo D’Souza enthusiastically said, “Well, dance is everything to me and given me the complete freedom to express the music and lyrics through it, brought me real ‘Moj’ for this entire project. The song will honestly give you the feeling of what it stands for, ‘Moj pe moj’”

The video highlights the vibrant and fun spirit of individuals through a celebration, 'Moj’. 'Moj Pe Moj’ is a colourful song and has a lot of energy and a fun vibe to it. The song has released on 27th of October, 2020 on ii Music’s official YouTube channel and we have already hopped on its euphoric trail.The song is available on all the streaming platforms.

Tags
Asees Kaur Mojo music
