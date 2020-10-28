Demi Lovato to host 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: The PCAs have found their 2020 host!

Demi Lovato will host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., E! announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in a fun Twitter exchange. "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?" E! News tweeted, to which Lovato responded, "idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs."

The "I Love Me" singer and songwriter has racked up an impressive list of People's Choice Awards over the past decade, receiving five wins and 12 nominations across top categories such as Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Music Fan Following.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement today. "Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night."

Lovato joins an already impressive list of talent slated to appear at the 2020 PCAs. Jennifer Lopez will accept the Icon of 2020 Award while Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the People's Champion Award and Fashion Icon Award respectively.

Lovato has had quite the year already. She kicked off 2020 with the debut of her powerhouse ballad "Anyone" during the Grammy Awards, and then quickly followed it up by performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. In March, Lovato released her self-reflective single "I Love Me" followed by a collaboration with Sam Smith for "I'm Ready."

The international superstar has continued to use her voice to stand up for causes that are close to her, most recently partnering with Marshmello for the release of the uplifting track "Ok Not To Be Ok" timed to Global Suicide Prevention Day. She recently took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to premiere her unapologetically honest political ballad "Commander In Chief."

In addition to winning five People's Choice Awards, the multi-platinum recording artist has also received an MTV Video Music Award, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism and, most recently, a VMA nomination for "I Love Me" in the "Video for Good" category.

She has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations.

Don't miss Lovato host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E!.