For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2020 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato to host 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: The PCAs have found their 2020 host!

Demi Lovato will host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., E! announced on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in a fun Twitter exchange. "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?" E! News tweeted, to which Lovato responded, "idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs."

The "I Love Me" singer and songwriter has racked up an impressive list of People's Choice Awards over the past decade, receiving five wins and 12 nominations across top categories such as Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Music Fan Following.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement today. "Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night."

Lovato joins an already impressive list of talent slated to appear at the 2020 PCAs. Jennifer Lopez will accept the Icon of 2020 Award while Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the People's Champion Award and Fashion Icon Award respectively.

Lovato has had quite the year already. She kicked off 2020 with the debut of her powerhouse ballad "Anyone" during the Grammy Awards, and then quickly followed it up by performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. In March, Lovato released her self-reflective single "I Love Me" followed by a collaboration with Sam Smith for "I'm Ready."

The international superstar has continued to use her voice to stand up for causes that are close to her, most recently partnering with Marshmello for the release of the uplifting track "Ok Not To Be Ok" timed to Global Suicide Prevention Day. She recently took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to premiere her unapologetically honest political ballad "Commander In Chief."

In addition to winning five People's Choice Awards, the multi-platinum recording artist has also received an MTV Video Music Award, an ALMA Award, a Latin American Music Award, a GLAAD Vanguard Award for LGBTQ activism and, most recently, a VMA nomination for "I Love Me" in the "Video for Good" category.

She has received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Award nominations and three Brit Award nominations.

Don't miss Lovato host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E!.

Tags
Demi Lovato Billboard music award E! People's Choice Awards Singer
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2020

Cardi B hits back at a racist response!

MUMBAI: Cardi B won't stand for this double standard. Fresh off of a visit to the Hermès store, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram with a video message to fans spurred by a social media post that had caught her eye.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Relive Adele's 5 best moments hosting SNL

MUMBAI: Adele said more than just "hello" for her Saturday Night Live debut.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Dive into a stunning photo album of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding!

MUMBAI: Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding has been going viral since some time. The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj , which was followed by exchanging garlands.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Neha Kakkar receives a warm welcome from husband Rohanpreet Singh's Family

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a lavish wedding on October 24. The traditional Anand Karaj ceremony was held in accordance with their Punjabi background at a Delhi Gurudwara. Later, they had a wedding celebration on Saturday night.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka presents five fresh Independent singles this festive season

MUMBAI: After a two-month process of on-air call out for entries, online voting and celebrity jurread more

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B hits back at a racist response!

MUMBAI: Cardi B won't stand for this double standard. Fresh off of a visit to the Hermès store, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram with a...read more

2
Bacardí Nh7 Weekender announces the festival's 11th Edition, this time with a never-seen-before virtual experience

MUMBAI: OML and Bacardi are all set to go virtual with the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival this December. The 11th edition of the multi-genre, multi-...read more

3
Rusha and Blizza's EP 'Sutra' hopes for a better future

MUMBAI: After the massive success for its first EP “Mudra”, producers/DJs Rusha and Blizza in association with Alfa Records, are all set to launch a...read more

4
We have praised our 'unsung heroes' who toiled hard amid this pandemic: Band Indian Ocean on new anthem

MUMBAI: Popular fusion rock band Indian Ocean, who have amassed millions of hearts with their mellifluous music have paid a heartfelt tribute to the...read more

5
Tannerwell and Dhruv Rajpal set the internet ablaze with their latest collaboration - BOMBAY

MUMBAI: Two renowned personalities from the music industry, Dhruv Rajpal aka DRV and Tannerwell have come up with an urban desi hip-hop anthem titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group