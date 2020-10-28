Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the album of the upcoming comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

"Composing the entire album was interesting and challenging. It was a huge opportunity for us, as these days composers don't get the chance to compose the entire album because of the multi-composer trend. So, when we got the chance to compose and design the entire album, we jumped at the opportunity because it gave us a chance to explore different genres," said Mohsin.

The film is a satirical comedy-drama set in the nineties, and narrates the story of a wedding planner at a time the mobile phone and the internet did not exist. Creating retro songs for the current upbeat market was a challenge, said Mohin.

" 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is based in nineties and the makers were certain that they wanted the flavor of that decade in the songs, with a commercial twist. The era was filled with commercial songs, one-on-one kind of songs. There's an item song, a club song, a chase song, a romantic song and a promotional track. That makes it a complete album," Mohsin added.

"We have worked really hard to design the whole album by using different live instruments. It took us around five months to complete the process, keeping the authenticity of the film. The sound that will be out soon is going to be larger than life. We are sure that listeners will enjoy every song in the album. They are also lyrically very strong," they concluded.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the rom-com stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS)