For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Oct 2020 11:05 |  By RnMTeam

Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the album of the upcoming comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

"Composing the entire album was interesting and challenging. It was a huge opportunity for us, as these days composers don't get the chance to compose the entire album because of the multi-composer trend. So, when we got the chance to compose and design the entire album, we jumped at the opportunity because it gave us a chance to explore different genres," said Mohsin.

The film is a satirical comedy-drama set in the nineties, and narrates the story of a wedding planner at a time the mobile phone and the internet did not exist. Creating retro songs for the current upbeat market was a challenge, said Mohin.

" 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is based in nineties and the makers were certain that they wanted the flavor of that decade in the songs, with a commercial twist. The era was filled with commercial songs, one-on-one kind of songs. There's an item song, a club song, a chase song, a romantic song and a promotional track. That makes it a complete album," Mohsin added.

"We have worked really hard to design the whole album by using different live instruments. It took us around five months to complete the process, keeping the authenticity of the film. The sound that will be out soon is going to be larger than life. We are sure that listeners will enjoy every song in the album. They are also lyrically very strong," they concluded.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the rom-com stars Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Javed-Mohsin Diljit Dosanjh Manoj Bajpayee music
Related news
News | 28 Oct 2020

Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash Aziz to bring to you the ultimate peppy number 'Moj Pe Moj’.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Jamie Lynn Spears drops new 'Follow Me' music video

MUMBAI: Actress and musician Jamie Lynn Spears is appearing on your screen to once again famously ask, “Are you ready?”

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

YouTube star Carry Minati in Salim-Sulaiman song 'Date kar le'

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as Carry Minati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song. Titled "Date kar le", the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by Carry Minati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I don't consider myself number one

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh does not consider himself as number one in anything as he says the position is only for his fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are...read more

2
Budding composers Javed-Mohsin on creating retro album for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

MUMBAI: The composer duo of Javed-Mohsin have composed popular songs like Ding dang in Munna Michael and Pal in Jalebi. They are now back with the...read more

3
Ariana Grande's fans think she called out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande may be grateful for her exes, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that she called out former fiancé Pete Davidson in...read more

4
Mellow's first single 'Dil Kissko Du' is about finding love

MUMBAI: Mellow, a singer-lyricist and composer who rose to fame from “Dil Hai Hindustani”, a music reality show where his performances in the show...read more

5
Get ready to hit the dance floor as Asees Kaur, Remo D'Souza, Nakash Aziz team up to bring to you a dynamic single – 'Moj Pe Moj'

MUMBAI: For the first time renowned choreographer Remo D’Souza has teamed up with choreographer Mukti Mohan and singers Asees Kaur, Badal and Nakash...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group