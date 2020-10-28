Blake Shelton has finally placed a ring on Gwen Stefani

MUMBAI: Wedding bells are in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's future! Five years after the musical couple first started dating, The Voice coaches are officially engaged! On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Gwen took to her Instagram to share the exciting news. Alongside a photo of her ring, she captioned the post, "@blakeshelton yes please!" Soon after, Blake sent a message to his bride-to-be on Instagram, writing, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Blake's rep also confirms to E! News that the duo got engaged in Oklahoma, though more details surrounding the proposal have yet to be made public at this time. The two, who met on the set of The Voice, have been nearly inseparable ever since they first started dating all the way back in November 2015. They most recently won a CMT Music Award on Oct. 21 for their "Nobody But You" collaboration.

And while the future Mr. and Mrs. both admitted that they had initially bonded over the ending of their respective marriages, it seems as though their love affair had lasting power from the get-go.

In an interview with Billboard, Shelton recalled falling head over heels for the singer and how the two ultimately helped each other through their heartache. "I won't forget that day," he shared, "I looked over at Gwen—who I didn't really know—and she had these huge tears in her eyes."

The 44-year-old star continued, "I thought it was going to be another one of those 'things are going to be OK' talks." Instead, "She said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it."

Blake went so far as to say, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"

And while Gwen has reciprocated the love in several interviews since the two were first linked, she was quick to brush aside the rumors that they were headed down the aisle any time soon. As fans may recall, Gwen, 51, set the record straight on marriage speculation in August after Dua Lipa referred to Blake as Gwen's "husband."

While filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show, Dua said to Gwen, "So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma. Who else was with you? How was that?"

After taking a pause, a smiling Gwen replied, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

During a previous interview with 94.7 Fresh FM's The Tommy Show, the No Doubt front woman denied reports that she was ready to marry the country crooner. "Let's just take it one day at a time. Everything's crazy right now so no, absolutely not. Can you imagine the amount of gossipy, weird stories people make up? To me, it makes me laugh every day. I actually do Google my name just so I can see the next one that's gonna happen, because it's gotten so out of control."

Gwen has three children - Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, and Apollo Rossdale—from her previous marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, however, the two finalized their divorce in the summer of 2015.

Over the years, Blake has become a parental figure to his fiancée's brood. "That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say," he told Today's Hoda Kotb in July. "There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."

These days, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, they're all hunkered down at his sprawling 1,200-acre ranch doing, what Blake called, "things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years."

"That's literally stupid things, like pick blackberries," he admitted. "We grew a garden, grew several acres of sweet corn."

Indeed, it's been a bonding experience for all. The California transplants have "seemed to love their time outside of the city with plenty of space and being outdoors," an insider previously told. "Blake is a great host and has made everyone feel welcome. They are all one big family."