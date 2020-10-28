Bacardí Nh7 Weekender announces the festival's 11th Edition, this time with a never-seen-before virtual experience

MUMBAI: OML and Bacardi are all set to go virtual with the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival this December. The 11th edition of the multi-genre, multi-city music festival will be held virtually on December 5th and 6th, 2020 and can be streamed by fans across the country.

The two-day digital edition will feature an eclectic lineup of musicians, who will be coming together to perform never-before-seen sets for fans. The festival will be streaming all three stages simultaneously - the BACARDÍ Stage, The DEWAR’S Stage and BREEZER Vivid Stage - clocking 16+ hours of music by beloved local artists, as well as some of today’s most impressive international talent.

To provide fans with a one-of-a-kind experience, OML and Insider.in have designed a brand-new virtual platform with several interactive features, created exclusively for this edition of the festival. Fans will be able to host virtual parties during the stream, play games, take pictures in a virtual photo-booth, and join live parties along with artists and fans.

Adding to the engagement factor of the digital festival experience, the tickets for this year’s edition come with exciting perks. Chiefly, the opportunity to pre-buy into next year’s edition of the festival at a reduced price, as well as thoughtfully-curated memorabilia that are iconic symbols of the festival’s unique, indie appeal.

Here’s what OML CEO Gunjan Arya had to say about this edition of the festival: “The Bacardi Nh7 Weekender has brought artists and fans together for over a decade and through the unique virtual festival experience, this is what our objective is this year as well. Bacardi’s support and Insider’s support has been instrumental in designing a highly immersive and interactive platform for this edition of the festival, which we’re extremely excited to unveil to fans of music everywhere. The festival will feature its signature programming mix of international and Indian indie musicians, and give fans to enjoy this unique experience together - albeit online.”

Shreyas Sriniviasan, Founder and CEO of Insider.in, said: “Over the years, the festival has brought people together to experience music with their favourite artists. It’s only natural that we continue to enable the same community experience, not just with the artists, but also with each other, this time digitally. We’re sure that the fans of this beloved festival will love what we have in store for them this year.”

"We are thrilled to be back for the eleventh year of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender. While bringing back the Weekender state of mind, we wanted to ensure utmost safety for all our artists and audiences. The changing consumer behaviours and preferences this year have given us the opportunity to experiment with unique formats, and we are very proud and excited to have put together such an immersive platform to celebrate the spirit of always doing what moves us," said Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Manager, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South-east Asia

Weekender Loyalist Tickets, Phase 0 priced at Rs 99 sold out on the first day of announcing the festival and is now priced at Rs.199 to give fans full access to the festival stream.

Weekender Warrior Tickets, priced at Rs. 999, give you full access to the festival stream + a #HapptAtHome kit featuring iconic Weekender memorabilia, and an additional Rs.999 off on the purchase of the ticket to the next edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender

Weekender Forever Tickets, priced at Rs.1999, will get fans full access to the festival stream + a #HapptAtHome Kit featuring iconic Weekender memorabilia + a complimentary Early Bird ticket to the next edition of Bacardi NH7 Weekender, usually priced between Rs. 3000 - Rs. 6000.

Tickets are live now, get them on nh7.in! Tickets are also available on https://bit.ly/31N5sgl