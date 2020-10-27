Tannerwell and Dhruv Rajpal set the internet ablaze with their latest collaboration - BOMBAY

MUMBAI: Two renowned personalities from the music industry, Dhruv Rajpal aka DRV and Tannerwell have come up with an urban desi hip-hop anthem titled Bombay with international hip-hop sounds.

Bombay is a modern version of a very classic Bombay-Delhi connection, from the viewpoint of two young hustlers who are turning their dreams into reality step-by-step. A tale of an artist who has been chasing his dreams with his real ones since years and now is reaching closer to the life he dreamt about. The song also has a commercial yet very aesthetic flavor to it in the Delhi lingo.

Delhi based rapper Dhruv Rajpal has made waves in the hiphop scene lately with his one-in-a-million vocals and stunning melodies gathering the likes and features of artists like Sez on the Beat, Loka and many more classic artists from the scene. Tannerwell is a young DJ/Music Producer based in Mumbai. Having shared the stage already with some of the biggest rappers in the world such as 88GLAM from 'XO', Ramz and more, to coming up with his debut hiphop album - Tannerwell is set to make some International noise very soon.

Tannerwell had created this initially for a major international collaboration, but after coming across Dhruv's voice, he switched the plan for his highly decorated beat to the upcoming sensation DRV.

Dhruv’s manager Xaen from Obskur Talents, who is also marketing the single quotes, "This song is a statement to the Indian HipHop industry that the new wave is here and it's about to take over the scene by a storm." The single has already received the support from a lot of major hiphop acts in India and the official audio is already out now which you can stream worldwide on every digital streaming platform.

Official music to be released very soon.