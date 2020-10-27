For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Oct 2020 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Smith wants kids by 35

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says they want to have children by 35.

Smith first came out to their family as gay at the age 10, and revealed he was non-binary in March 2019. By September 2019, the artiste publicly announced their preferred pronouns to be "they/them".

The 28-year-old singer opened up on Zane Lowe's show about their journey to self-acceptance. Smith also spoke about wanting to start a family, saying that they see themselves becoming a parent at least by the time they turn 35 years old.

"I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy," the artiste said on the show, according to a report in people.com.

He added: Look, I've always been non-binary. I've always felt the way I felt. When I changed my pronouns, things got complicated for sure. I felt a need to be presenting -- all the time. It took time, it took real time."

Smith explained that they have had to adopt a patient mentality when encountering people who mistakenly call them by "he/him" pronouns.

"I've had to just go into myself and try and deal with it in a real kind way and patience, and just know that everyone's working on this. It's going to take time," Smith said.

"We're changing a language here," he declared.

Smith said that they feel a newfound freedom in fully actualising their gender expression every day.

"It sounds cliche to say it, but I feel so free. I feel so unafraid of failure, unafraid of my imperfections," they said.

"I don't feel a lot of fear at the moment, because I just feel like I could do everything wrong and it would still be okay because I've got my own back. I really have my own back, and that's a lovely feeling to feel," they added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sam Smith music kids
Related news
News | 27 Oct 2020

Bigg Boss 14: How Rahul Vaidya uses Jaan's insecurity against him

MUMBAI: A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin' makes a grand comeback with singer – composer Ankur Tewari

MUMBAI: Beyond the rumbling walls of a recording studio or the soulful excellence of a symphony, there lies a music replete with imperfections that’s strung out of edgy sounds and untaught voices. This music of serendipity connects people and places in ways no one knows about.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Dive into a stunning photo album of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding!

MUMBAI: Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding has been going viral since some time. The couple got married on Saturday afternoon in Anand Karaj , which was followed by exchanging garlands.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

International music sensation Raja Kumari unleashes her maiden hindi single 'SHANTI'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari will be dropping her debut Hindi track ‘SHANTI’ on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label today

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Tannerwell and Dhruv Rajpal set the internet ablaze with their latest collaboration - BOMBAY

MUMBAI: Two renowned personalities from the music industry, Dhruv Rajpal aka DRV and Tannerwell have come up with an urban desi hip-hop anthem titled Bombay with international hip-hop sounds.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Actor Gajraj Rao shares his new-found love for podcasts during an insightful session of BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward – The BIG Morning Show'

Mumbai: With an aim to spread positivity, upskill their workforce and encourage them to embrace tread more

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Relive Adele's 5 best moments hosting SNL

MUMBAI: Adele said more than just "hello" for her Saturday Night Live debut.read more

2
International music sensation Raja Kumari unleashes her maiden hindi single 'SHANTI'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari will be dropping her debut Hindi track ‘SHANTI’ on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label...read more

3
IKKA's releases lead single 'Level Up' featuring DIVINE from his upcoming debut album 'I'

MUMBAI: Indian rapper, singer-songwriter, producer and composer, IKKA has just dropped his new single ‘LEVEL UP’, from his upcoming debut album ‘I’...read more

4
Hyundai X MTV Sound Trippin' makes a grand comeback with singer – composer Ankur Tewari

MUMBAI: Beyond the rumbling walls of a recording studio or the soulful excellence of a symphony, there lies a music replete with imperfections that’s...read more

5
Dive into a stunning photo album of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding!

MUMBAI: Inside images and videos of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh from their wedding has been going viral since some time. The couple got married...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group