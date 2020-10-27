Sam Smith wants kids by 35

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says they want to have children by 35.
Smith first came out to their family as gay at the age 10, and revealed he was non-binary in March 2019. By September 2019, the artiste publicly announced their preferred pronouns to be "they/them".
The 28-year-old singer opened up on Zane Lowe's show about their journey to self-acceptance. Smith also spoke about wanting to start a family, saying that they see themselves becoming a parent at least by the time they turn 35 years old.
"I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy," the artiste said on the show, according to a report in people.com.
He added: Look, I've always been non-binary. I've always felt the way I felt. When I changed my pronouns, things got complicated for sure. I felt a need to be presenting -- all the time. It took time, it took real time."
Smith explained that they have had to adopt a patient mentality when encountering people who mistakenly call them by "he/him" pronouns.
"I've had to just go into myself and try and deal with it in a real kind way and patience, and just know that everyone's working on this. It's going to take time," Smith said.
"We're changing a language here," he declared.
Smith said that they feel a newfound freedom in fully actualising their gender expression every day.
"It sounds cliche to say it, but I feel so free. I feel so unafraid of failure, unafraid of my imperfections," they said.
"I don't feel a lot of fear at the moment, because I just feel like I could do everything wrong and it would still be okay because I've got my own back. I really have my own back, and that's a lovely feeling to feel," they added.
(Source: IANS)
