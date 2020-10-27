For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
27 Oct 2020

Relive Adele's 5 best moments hosting SNL

MUMBAI: Adele said more than just "hello" for her Saturday Night Live debut.

The Grammy-winning singer took to the famous Studio 8H stage in New York City to show off her funny side. And that's exactly what she did when she hosted SNL for the first time on Oct. 24.
For her debut, the English star gave viewers a range of sketches that not only displayed her comedy skills but her legendary singing chops. So whether you tuned in live or have FOMO for skipping last night's SNL episode, E! News has you covered. Below, relived the five best moments from Adele's hosting debut.

1. Adele Proves She's Still Got It:

Adele delighted audiences when she sang snippets of her hit songs in a skit mocking The Bachelor franchise. While her performances were short and sweet, it marked the first time she sang on American TV since performing at the 2017 Grammys. She crooned to "Someone Like You," "When We Were Young," "Hello" and "Rolling in the Deep."

2. Adele Isn't Afraid to Poke Fun at Herself:

The actual Bachelor sketch, however, proved to be hilarious even without Adele's mini-performances. The singer was fighting for Beck Bennett's "Ben K" heart. Naturally, she was up against a few Hannahs.
"I'm here because I've had a lot of heartbreak in my life, first at 19, then sort of famously at 21 and then even more famously at 25," Adele quipped, as she played herself. "But I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It's only Night One, but I can already tell he's going to be the love of my life."

3. Adele Gives an Update on New Music:

For her opening monologue, the 32-year-old star touched on the rumors about releasing new music. "I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host," she explained. "Like why isn't she the musical guest and stuff like that, and there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm also too scared to do both."
She added, "I'd rather just put on some wigs... have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens." Adele even reminded viewers that SNL "broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago" when they booked her as a musical guest in 2008.

4. Adele Discusses Her Transformation:

After losing weight in the last year, many have commented on Adele's transformation. For the first time, the singer discussed her weight loss on her own terms. "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me"
She joked, "And this is the half I chose."

5. Adele Breaks Character:

The sketch that has many people talking is the sketch "Tourism Board of Africa." Acting with Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner, Adele played a woman who was a divorcée speaking about her trip. Towards the end of the sketch, the singer couldn't help but crack up and break her character.

