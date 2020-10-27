Nora Fatehi finds Guru Randhawa 'incredibly talented, humble, sweet'

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, Naach meri rani, has praised pop sensation Guru Randhawa. She called him incredibly talented, humble and sweet.
Nora posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, Nora and Guru are seen posing for the camera.
Alongside the image, she wrote: "We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed itï¿½ it was fun doing promotions with you!"
She added: "Keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always!"
"Naach meri raani" garnered over 11 million views within a few hours of release on YouTube, and the dance track also trended at the number one spot on the video sharing website.
The song, which released six days ago, currently has 46,685,235 views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more
MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more
MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more
MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more
MUMBAI: Pop star Justin Bieber says lockdown strengthened his marriage with model Hailey. In a preview of "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", his new...read more
MUMBAI: Sad Alex and gnash own their inner pettiness with the release of the music video for their collaborative single, “i’m glad that you found...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, Naach meri rani, has praised pop sensation Guru...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Music and Babul Supriyo’s festive release “Tera Shukr Shukr” will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the...read more
MUMBAI: Rising hip-hop artist pineappleCITI returns with her latest single, “Dance”, out now on Red Bull Records. Teasing the release to fans, the...read more