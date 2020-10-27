Nora Fatehi finds Guru Randhawa 'incredibly talented, humble, sweet'

MUMBAI: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, Naach meri rani, has praised pop sensation Guru Randhawa. She called him incredibly talented, humble and sweet.

Nora posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, Nora and Guru are seen posing for the camera.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed itï¿½ it was fun doing promotions with you!"

She added: "Keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always!"

"Naach meri raani" garnered over 11 million views within a few hours of release on YouTube, and the dance track also trended at the number one spot on the video sharing website.

The song, which released six days ago, currently has 46,685,235 views and 1.8 million likes on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)