International music sensation Raja Kumari unleashes her maiden hindi single 'SHANTI'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum rapper-singer-songwriter- dancer Raja Kumari will be dropping her debut Hindi track ‘SHANTI’ on Nas’ Mass Appeal India label today
The English record ‘PEACE’ originally co-written by Kumari and her long-time collaborator Elvis Brown, will now feature lyrics penned by Charan for the Hindi rendition.
A smooth chill-tempo jam coupled with dreamy immersive beats, the track sails through the element of self-improvement and personal renovation- ‘shanti mere aage, na koi drama hai yeh, tum na dekhoge mujhe, badli meri raahein,’ a reflective Kumari affirms in the track that marries Khari Brown’s layered production with Charan’s weighty lyrics.
As a run-up to today’s big reveal, the Grammy nominated artist was seen investing her efforts over the last few months in a well-orchestrated endeavor entitled ‘The Peace Project’ with episodes featuring Nina West, Sarvesh Sashi, Michelle Ranavat, George Ramsay, that emphasized on the power of positive self-affirmations, alternative wellness practices and manifestations.
Talking about her debut in Hindi singing, Indian-American trailblazer says, “When I first released PEACE in July 2020, I felt the world needed to hear me speak in a different vibration. The song is written as an affirmation for good vibes, positive energy, and the removal of toxicity in your life. As the song grew among my fans, I realized its power and how it connected us all. It inspired me to go deeper within myself, and do something I have never done before. SHANTI, the Hindi version of PEACE, is my first song completely sung in Hindi and I dedicate it to my motherland and all my fans around the world. I hope you enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed making it for you.”
Reflecting on her personal transition which strongly emerges as the focal inspiration in her recent drop, she further explains, “In the music industry, you can get swept up in a lot of the devils that can accompany levels of celebrity, and I’ve found peace in meditation, yoga, sound healing, and more. I was chasing ‘the good life’ in ways that weren’t deeply fulfilling; they were only surface level. After some personal reflection and growth in the last few months, I’ve learnt how to find internal peace in ways that help me, and not by trying to please everyone around me. I’m spending more time with nature and enjoy the rhythm and timing of it, which has influenced my music and brought new inspiration to my art. I’ve become vegan and started studying astrology. I’ve been practicing meditation and learning the power of breathwork and how proper breathing can have such an effect on your outlook. With the Peace Project I want to help inspire people to find their own path to the good life. Life can be enjoyable when you manifest. People can re-connect by self-care - conscious cooking, meditation, and nature bathing. This time doesn’t have to be darkness - it can be a time of great inspiration and renaissance for us all.”
